Canada’s Food System Campaign Launches to Celebrate Innovation, Economic Strength, and National Unity

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the national launch of the Canada's Food System: Our Food. Our Future. campaign, a pivotal nationwide initiative that celebrates one of the country’s greatest strengths: the people, partnerships, and progress that make our food system a global leader.

In a time of domestic economic strengthening, global trade disruptions, and climate pressure, this initiative is making a bold case for rethinking how Canadians see the food system—not simply as infrastructure, but as a foundational pillar of the country’s future.

“The initiative reminds Canadians that the food system supports over 2 million Canadian jobs, contributes more than $140 billion to the national GDP, and ranks as the fifth largest exporter of agriculture and agri-food products globally,” said Keith Currie, President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, “With export targets reaching $75 billion by 2025, the sector plays a vital role in driving growth, securing trade, and strengthening Canada’s global economic standing.”

“Canada’s food system is more than the sum of its parts—it’s a national strength that cuts across geography, language, and economy,” said Jean-Marc Ruest, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel at Richardson International, “It serves as a sector that is critical to our growth and economic prosperity and also acts as a unifying force from coast to coast to coast.”

At the heart of the initiative is the Canada’s Food System pledge, a simple but powerful way for Canadians to voice their support for the food system and for the people who grow, raise, catch, make, and move our food every day. It is a message of pride, shared values, and national unity.

“Ours is one of the most innovative sectors in the country,” added Mia Parker, Director, Environmental Performance & Certification at Mowi Canada West, “From advancements in plant science and precision agriculture to sustainable aquaculture, manufacturing, and food processing, Canada’s food system continues to evolve in ways that benefit the economy, the environment, and the public.”

This initiative highlights those innovations and the people behind them, showcasing how Canada is leading in both productivity and purpose.

“This is a story we can all share,” added Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Executive Director at the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity, “It’s about trust, progress, and pride in what we grow, create, and contribute together.”

Canada’s Food System is a national, sector-wide initiative supported by the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity in collaboration with partners across the sector to build public trust and understanding across the food system. The initiative reflects the shared strength and leadership of the entire sector.

