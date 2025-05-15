Real Estate Industry Insider Vija Williams Joins eXp Realty to Launch Transformational “UPGRADE” Community





BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vija Williams, one of the most respected thought leaders and insiders in the real estate industry, is joining eXp Realty, marking a pivotal moment in her impressive 20+ year career. Currently the Head of Industry at PLACE and co-owner of Seattle-based Vija Real Estate, Williams is launching a bold new initiative at eXp: the UPGRADE community.

“This is more than a move, it’s a mission,” said Williams. “I’m joining eXp Realty to build the UPGRADE community with eXp powerhouse Spring Bengtzen.”

UPGRADE (Unlock Potential, Grow Real Estate, And Design Everything) is a full-spectrum platform designed to elevate agents, team leaders, and brokerage owners in all areas of life – health, wealth, business, investing, personal growth, lifestyle, and leadership.

“Vija Williams is one of the most visionary leaders in our industry, and we are thrilled to welcome her to eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Her UPGRADE community is exactly the kind of transformational initiative that aligns with our values of innovation, growth, and agent empowerment. We’re honored to support her mission and excited to see the impact she will make within our global network.”

“This is about multiplying impact,” Williams continued. “I’ve transformed my own life physically, financially, emotionally and now I’m building UPGRADE at eXp to help others do the same. We’re curating a space where high performers are surrounded by people who challenge and elevate them.”

Williams will also partner with eXp Realty leader and coach Dan Beer and the Fast Forward Movement, one of the most successful and fast-growing agent communities within eXp Realty.

In her current role as Head of Industry for PLACE, Williams coaches, consults, and recruits top-producing teams and brokerage owners across the U.S. She will continue in this capacity, working closely with PLACE co-founder Ben Kinney. Additionally, she just announced she is joining coaching icon Jon Cheplak on his Cheplak Live platform.

An Impressive Career Footprint

Williams brings a powerful track record to eXp:

Former President of Ben Kinney Brokerages, where she oversaw explosive growth from 1,250 agents to over 1,750 and 251% growth in sales volume in just three years.

Owner of Vija Real Estate, a high-performing team in the Seattle luxury and move-up market.

Coach with Cheplak Live Coaching, a highly respected coaching system with elite coaches training team leaders.

National speaker who has taken the stage at Inman Connect, Mega Camp, Zillow events, BuiltHow, and more.

Co-founder of She Inc., a women’s organization founded with Spring Bengtzen, focused on growth and wealth-building.

Former co-host of the Empire Building podcast, with over 600,000 downloads, named 2021 Podcast of the Year by Inman News.

Trainer and webinar host whose content has reached over 250,000 viewers since 2020.



“eXp Realty gives me the platform and tools to create transformational growth for our community,” said Williams. “We’re building something truly special with UPGRADE, and this is just the beginning.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 26 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

