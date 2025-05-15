Brunel’s AGM approved all voting items

Amsterdam, 15 May 2025 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions to drive sustainable industry transformations through technology and talent, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of 15 May 2025.

The AGM approved all voting items that were on the agenda. As a result, Mr. Frank van der Vloed was reappointed for four years as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years and Mr. Toine van Doremalen was appointed for four years as member of the Board of Directors. Toine will become CFO and succeeds Peter de Laat, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer as of 1 October 2024.

Frank van der Vloed, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Toine van Doremalen as Brunel’s Chief Financial Officer, following the approval of the AGM. Toine brings 25 years of experience in finance, international business and strategic leadership. His broad expertise and global view will be instrumental to drive the company’s growth and innovation ambitions and reinforce the company’s financial resilience.”

Toine van Doremalen, CFO: “It’s an honour to take on the role of CFO at Brunel. I look forward to working with the team to deliver on strategic ambitions and strengthen the company’s financial performance.”

The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2024 and approved the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of € 0.55 per share for the financial year 2024. On 19 May 2025, the Brunel International share will quote ex dividend, and the dividend will be made payable on 12 June 2025.

The AGM voting results will be placed on our website.

Source: Brunel International NV

Attachment:

Brunel Press Release AGM