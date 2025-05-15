Esports World Cup Foundation Welcomes OBSBOT as Official Camera and Webcam Partner for Esports World Cup 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced OBSBOT, as an official camera and webcam partner for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, set to return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this summer. The two-year partnership will integrate OBSBOT's next-generation AI camera technologies into the EWC’s production capabilities, providing enhanced video quality and immersive experiences for millions of fans around the world. The partnership supports the EWC’s broader strategy to connect Chinese esports with its global ecosystem, strengthening ties with one of the world’s most dynamic gaming markets and bringing the best of China’s innovation to the global esports stage.





The 2025 Esports World Cup will spotlight every player's journey, showcasing their skill, competitive excellence and relentless pursuit of victory. OBSBOT will support this vision by outfitting player areas, streaming stations, and venue activations with its latest devices, the Tail 2 smart-tracking camera and the Tiny 2 webcam, both designed with esports creators in mind.

“The Esports World Cup is built on innovation, and technology plays a crucial role in creating unforgettable moments for players, Clubs and fans,” said Mohammed Al Nimer, Senior Sales Director, Esports World Cup Foundation. “Our partnership with OBSBOT is at the heart of this vision. Its cutting-edge camera technology demonstrates the power of AI in esports today, capturing the intensity and emotion that defines competition at this level and bringing fans into the moment. We are thrilled to have OBSBOT as our Official Camera and Webcam Partner as we continue raising the bar for esports experiences worldwide.”

OBSBOT offers standout solutions like the Tail 2 and Tiny 2. Tail 2, a 4K PTZR live production camera powered by AI Tracking 2.0, delivers smooth, cinematic shots with minimal manual input and integrates seamlessly with professional broadcasting environments through NDI and other pro-grade outputs. The Tiny 2, the flagship webcam in OBSBOT’s lineup, provides exceptional image quality and unparalleled tracking performance in a compact desktop form. Whether on stage or at the desk, OBSBOT’s technology ensures streamers can stay focused on the game while the camera keeps up.

“We believe that everyone’s story deserves to be seen and shared, and the Esports World Cup provides the perfect platform for us to showcase our vision,” said Liu Bo, CEO & Founder of OBSBOT. “Through our partnership with the Esports World Cup, we are bringing our cutting-edge AI-powered camera technology to millions of gamers and content creators, celebrating the excitement, drama, and triumphs of elite competition on the world’s biggest stage. This collaboration is about more than just capturing moments; it’s about empowering a new generation of storytellers to create, share, and inspire with professional-grade tools that are as dynamic as the esports community itself.”

Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24, 2025, the Esports World Cup will unite global gaming communities for a celebration of esports culture. With 25 tournaments across 24 games, 2,000 elite players, and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries, the EWC will feature the largest prize pool in esports history, over $70 million. Fans can expect exclusive experiences, from high-stakes competition to live music, anime cafes, retro arcades, cosplay, and more, drawing millions of fans online and in person.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

About OBSBOT

OBSBOT, a global leader in smart videography technology, is dedicated to connecting people and the imaging industry to the future. Founded in 2016, and headquartered in Shenzhen, we empower live streamers and content creators with cutting-edge AI technology and exceptional image quality. Trusted by a diverse community of users, from individual creators to industry professionals and business partners, we’re committed to revolutionizing visual storytelling and redefining how people connect, create, and share through groundbreaking technology and innovation. obsbot.com

Esports World Cup media contact:

Anna Rozwandowicz

Head of PR

a.rozwandowicz@worldcupfoundation.org

The Story Mob

EWC@thestorymob.com

OBSBOT media contact:

Rain Hu

PR Manager

rain@obsbot.com