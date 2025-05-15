OPTIZMO™ Releases 2024 Email Opt-Out Infographic

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leader in email suppression list management and email compliance solutions, announces the release of the latest edition in its annual Email Opt-Out Infographic series. The new release analyzes consumer email opt-out request data collected and processed by the company over the course of 2024.

Despite constant industry disruption over the years, from a global pandemic to evolving inbox requirements and regulations, email marketing remains one of the most effective and resilient digital marketing channels. The 2024 infographic explores the nuances of when, where, and how opt-outs occurred during the year, delivering valuable insights into evolving consumer behavior around their inboxes and overall email preferences.

Highlights and Insights from the 2024 Infographic

After a spike in international activity in 2023, opt-out patterns returned to more typical levels in 2024, with North America once again accounting for over 80% of total opt-out volume.



Yahoo! retained its position as the leading email domain for opt-out activity in 2024, widening its lead over Gmail.



The most active hour for email opt-out activity remained between 9–10 AM Central Time, a trend consistent with the past four years.



Mobile opt-out activity fully returned to pre-pandemic trends, once again leading Desktop activity by a wide margin.





This detailed exploration of opt-out trends can help email marketers move beyond viewing opt-outs solely as negative signals. When viewed holistically, these insights offer valuable opportunities to better understand audience behavior, improve targeting strategies, and enhance overall email campaign performance.

The 2024 Email Opt-Out Infographic is now available for download on the OPTIZMO website at - https://www.optizmo.com/blog/2024-email-opt-out-infographic/

OPTIZMO has been producing these annual infographics since 2018, offering a unique look into email data trends not available anywhere else in the industry. Part of our goal is to shift the long-standing perception that email opt-outs are purely negative, showing instead how they can be valuable signals that marketers can leverage to optimize their future campaigns. All past editions of the infographic are available on the OPTIZMO website.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

antonio@optizmo.com