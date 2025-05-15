Anesthesiologist Keith J. Chamberlin Now Accepts Expert Witness Engagements

San Rafael, California, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Keith J. Chamberlin, MD, MBA, founder and CEO of Chamberlin Health, Inc., announces his availability for expert witness engagements. With over four decades of direct clinical experience and an extensive portfolio of leadership in healthcare administration, he offers his expertise to support plaintiff and defense cases.

Dr. Chamberlin’s services include thorough case reviews, deposition preparation and testimony, trial testimony, report writing, and expert consultation. He brings an in-depth understanding of the clinical realities of anesthesia and a nuanced appreciation of hospital systems, quality and safety standards, and physician-hospital dynamics to this work.

This move is a return to a role Dr. Chamberlin previously held before stepping away to co-found and lead the Anesthesiology Consultants of Marin (ACM). He helped the organization expand from a small team to a respected group of specialists. Dr. Chamberlin’s decision to pause expert witness work at the time was driven by the demands of growing that enterprise, which continues to serve a major medical facility with distinction.

Dr. Chamberlin’s vast insight is informed by over 40 years of experience. He started in the United States Army, where he served as a flight surgeon and trained in helicopter aviation medicine. This role shaped his adaptability and leadership from the beginning. Following his military service, he completed an anesthesiology residency and a cardiac anesthesia fellowship.

Dr. Chamberlin has remained rooted in active clinical practice throughout his career, allowing him to earn a reputation for high standards and team collaboration. His clinical scope has included cardiac cases and robotic surgeries, and he continues to practice anesthesia daily. Alongside his medical practice, he pursued a business education, earning a master’s degree in Business Administration.

This dual expertise enabled Dr. Chamberlin to assume executive leadership roles, including CEO positions at multiple medical groups and an accountable care organization, as well as chief of staff at a regional hospital. In these roles, he led initiatives in quality improvement, safety protocols, physician credentialing, and operational efficiency.

Such vast, multifaceted experience is pivotal. However, Dr. Chamberlin stands out for his firsthand understanding of how hospitals operate, how care is delivered, and how physicians interact with complex systems. This gives him a rare perspective that is essential in expert witness work.

“I’ve always believed in the value of clinical integrity and honest analysis,” says Dr. Chamberlin. “Returning to expert witness work allows me to provide that perspective to legal cases where clarity, precision, and grounded clinical judgment can make all the difference. I want to contribute to a process that aims to serve justice and improve care standards.”

Dr. Chamberlin states that the cases he encounters in his medical practice are never routine. He sees each as involving a unique human story, distinct challenges, and decisions that must be made with care. This perspective doesn’t disappear when he reviews legal cases. He brings the same attentiveness and high standards to expert witness work. “I’m driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully, to use what I’ve learned over decades to clarify, explain, and support the truth,” he adds.

Ultimately, Dr. Keith J. Chamberlin’s passion for medicine remains strong after more than 40 years in the field. For legal professionals seeking a seasoned anesthesiologist with broad healthcare knowledge and a track record in medicine and leadership, he stands as a qualified expert witness ready to provide insight, context, and credible analysis.

