Outscraper Releases Lead Scraper for Scalable, Verified B2B Data Access

Anchorage, AK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outscraper, a leading provider of public data solutions for businesses, has officially launched an enhanced version of its Lead Scraper tool. This upgraded release is designed to help organizations streamline their B2B prospecting efforts by providing instant access to verified business leads sourced from publicly available online platforms.

The Lead Scraper offers businesses a fast, scalable, and compliant way to gather structured business data without manual searching. The tool collects public information from online business directories, including Google Maps, delivering essential details such as business names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, emails (where available), categories, ratings, and additional operational details.

Designed to serve sales, marketing, business development, and research professionals, Outscraper’s Lead Scraper simplifies the often time-consuming process of identifying and organizing prospect data. The platform allows users to customize their searches by selecting filters such as geographical location, business category, or relevant keywords. Results can be exported instantly in a clean, structured format ready for CRM imports, outreach campaigns, or market research projects.

The latest version of the Lead Scraper introduces expanded filtering options and improved data processing speed, helping businesses quickly target leads by region, niche, or industry focus. It also supports bulk lead extraction and offers an API for users requiring data automation capabilities within their own platforms or internal systems.

Key features of the Lead Scraper include:

Location-Based Filtering: Search and extract business leads by city, state, region, or country.

Search and extract business leads by city, state, region, or country. Industry and Keyword Targeting: Narrow down searches using keywords, business categories, or specific terms.

Narrow down searches using keywords, business categories, or specific terms. Verified Public Data: Access publicly listed business details including contact information and web presence.

Access publicly listed business details including contact information and web presence. Instant Export Options: Download leads in a structured, ready-to-use format for immediate use.

Download leads in a structured, ready-to-use format for immediate use. API Integration: Connect the Lead Scraper to other platforms and systems for seamless data automation.

Connect the Lead Scraper to other platforms and systems for seamless data automation. Scalable and Flexible Plans: Choose from a range of pricing options suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Outscraper developed this tool in response to growing demand for reliable and accessible business data solutions. Traditional lead generation methods often involve significant manual effort or reliance on outdated databases. By providing a simple, compliant, and user-friendly platform, the Lead Scraper helps businesses overcome these challenges and focus their efforts on outreach, relationship building, and revenue generation.

The tool is already being adopted by sales teams, digital marketing agencies, B2B service providers, market researchers, and SaaS companies looking to expand their prospect lists, enter new markets, or conduct regional outreach campaigns. Its flexibility and wide range of customization options make it ideal for industries requiring precise, geo-targeted business data.

The Lead Scraper is now available globally via the Outscraper website. Businesses and professionals interested in improving their lead generation processes and accessing verified B2B data are encouraged to learn more about the platform’s features, pricing, and use cases.

Contact Info:

Name: Kate Spake

Email: support@outscraper.com

Company the release is about: Outscraper, Inc