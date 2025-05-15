XRP News Today: Xrpturbo Soars 30% As $XRT Readies For Coinmarketcap Listing & Staking Platform Set To Go Live On XRPL





TALLINN, Estonia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xrpturbo is making waves in the crypto world, as its native token, $XRT, has surged 30% in value in recent days.

This impressive growth comes as the $XRT token gears up for a Coinmarketcap listing and the launch of a liquid staking platform. With these exciting developments on the horizon, it's no wonder that XRP investors are paying close attention to Xrpturbo.

The Xrpturbo project has been staying true to its roadmap since its oversubscribed presale concluded nearly two months ago.

With strong community backing and a clear vision, the Xrpturbo team has already delivered on key milestones, propelling the project toward success. The utility token, $XRT , which serves as the utility token within the Xrpturbo ecosystem, is already live on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

It's currently trading on Bitmart , a well-known centralized exchange, and Xpmarket , a decentralized exchange built on the XRP Ledger.

Xrpturbo’s growth isn't just about the token's listing on exchanges, it's about what the team has in store for the future.

As part of their vision, Xrpturbo is preparing to launch a suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) products on the XRP Ledger, making it one of the first major projects to tap into the potential of this rapidly evolving ecosystem.

These DeFi products are expected to attract significant interest from investors, further driving the value of $XRT .

In fact, the recent 35% surge in $XRT’s value can largely be attributed to public anticipation of both the product launch and the potential Coinmarketcap listing.

As rumors swirl about an upcoming listing, many investors are positioning themselves to take advantage of what could be the start of a major upward trend.

This is backed by the fact that the XRT token is already listed on Coingecko , allowing investors to easily track its price movements and performance.

According to a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the Xrpturbo team confirmed that they are in the process of securing a listing on Coinmarketcap, a move that is expected to increase the visibility and accessibility of $XRT to a broader audience.

Currently, $XRT is trading at above its presale price, making it an attractive option for new and existing investors.





With the upcoming launch of Xrpturbo’s suite of DeFi products on the XRP Ledger, many analysts are predicting that we may see a parabolic run for $XRT as adoption and utility continue to increase.

Additionally, Xrpturbo’s liquid staking feature is already live, providing users with a simple way to earn $XRT just by holding their tokens in their Xaman wallet.

This staking mechanism is designed to offer passive rewards, allowing token holders to earn more $XRT without having to do anything extra.

The Xrpturbo team has also teased upcoming announcements in the coming days, which could further fuel the excitement surrounding the project.

As Xrpturbo continues to innovate and roll out new features, the value of $XRT is likely to rise, especially with the anticipated Coinmarketcap listing and DeFi platform launch.

For those looking to get in early, now is the perfect time to acquire $XRT and potentially benefit from the expected growth.

Don't miss out on the action—head over to Bitmart or Xpmarket to acquire $XRT tokens today and be part of the next big thing on the XRP ledger!

Join the Xrpturbo telegram community to stay updated on the latest announcements.

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

