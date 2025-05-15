XenDex Prepares to Unveil Platform as $XDX Presale Enters Final Countdown

SYDNEY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful completion of its soft cap and an influx of thousands of early adopters, XenDex is excited to confirm that Version 1 of its all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) is actively in development. A first-look mockup of the platform’s user interface will be revealed in the coming days, offering the community an exclusive preview of what’s to come.





XenDex V1 is being built as a sleek, intuitive, and beginner-friendly platform that integrates the most in-demand decentralized finance features, all designed specifically for the XRP Ledger. Key functionalities include AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending and borrowing, staking and yield farming, cross-chain trading, and DAO governance all seamlessly accessible from a single dashboard.

And here’s the game-changer: Early access to XenDex V1 will be exclusively available to $XDX presale participants.

Why $XDX Is Gaining Massive Traction

XRP is currently experiencing renewed institutional interest following major milestones such as; SEC’s withdrawal of the Ripple lawsuit, Approval of ProShares’ XRP Futures ETF, Launch of Brazil’s first XRP Spot ETF etc.

With bullish sentiment returning to the market, analysts and speculators alike are projecting long-term targets as high as $1,000 per XRP. In this surging landscape, XenDex is emerging as the foundational DeFi layer for the XRP ecosystem, with $XDX fueling every key operation on the platform.

Final Stage of Presale — Limited Supply Remaining

Soft Cap: Filled

Filled Current Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Purchase: 150 XRP

150 XRP Availability: Final allocation currently selling quickly

$XDX Exchange Listings Confirmed

Upon conclusion of the presale, $XDX will launch on major exchanges, including:

Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger

MagneticX

These listings are expected to boost liquidity, increase exposure, and drive global adoption.

XenDex Feature Highlights

AI-Powered Copy Trading

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing

Cross-Chain Trading

Staking & Yield Farming

DAO Governance





Don’t Miss the Launch Phase

With the mockup reveal imminent, the full DEX release on the horizon, and final $XDX presale tokens disappearing fast, now is the time to join us.

Be among the first to use the platform. Join the DeFi revolution on XRP.

Official XenDex Links

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

