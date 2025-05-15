One Woman’s Memoir Enables Readers To Embark On A Nostalgic Journey Through The Heartland Of the US in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s

Charleston, SC, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever wanted to turn back time and lose yourself in a book from the good ol’ days? In Karen Gregory’s new book Journeys from the Driftless, Baby Boomers can revisit their own childhood memories.

“Most everyone will find a memory that will sweep him or her back in time to a treasured day, a moment they will never forget. Escape for a while with Journeys from the Driftless,” said the author.

Readers will follow Karen as a child, a self-described timid girl with grand aspirations, who then evolves into a full-fledged woman shaped by the events of her time. The book is meant to captivate you, stir your emotions, and invite you to treasure the memories it rekindles.

Journeys from the Driftless: Growing Up on an Iowa Farm is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his/her social media platforms

About the Author:

Karen Gregory, author of Journeys from the Driftless, hails from Northeast Iowa where she spent her formative years on a farm that inspires her stories. Leaving at 18, she pursued a graphic design career that evolved into successful stints as an art director and writer at renowned advertising firms, including Ogilvy & Mather and GSD&M. After 30+ years crafting award-winning campaigns, she and her husband and kitties retired to Tucson, where she continues to write for a local ad agency. Karen's engaging narratives are a testament to her roots, offering readers a nostalgic journey into simpler times.

