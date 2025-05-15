Top Security Executives Recognized at the 2025 ChicagoCISO ORBIE Awards





CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 ChicagoCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from Accenture, Fresenius Kabi, City of Chicago, Morningstar Inc., Rate Companies, Cision & Option Care Health. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by ChicagoCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Michael Smith, ChicagoCISO Chair. “The ChicagoCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to Chicago’s businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 ChicagoCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Jill Rhodes, SVP & CISO of Option Care Health, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Kris Burkhardt, CISO of Accenture, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $9 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Derek Dixon, CISO of Fresenius Kabi, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Bruce Coffing, CISO of City of Chicago, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

›› Daniel Mayer, CISO of Morningstar Inc., received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Darin Hurd, EVP & CISO of Rate Companies, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Albert Hoelscher, VP & CISO of Cision, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



ChicagoCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the ChicagoCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Jill Rhodes, SVP & CISO of Option Care Health, who was interviewed by Sara Schmidt, SVP & CISO of US Foods. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Chicagoland organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 ChicagoCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Burwood Group Inc.

Burwood Group Inc. Gold Sponsors: Fortinet, Lynx Technology Partners, MajorKey Technologies & Tata Consultancy Services

Fortinet, Lynx Technology Partners, MajorKey Technologies & Tata Consultancy Services Silver Sponsors: Cloudflare, Okta, Seemplicity, SentinelOne & Wiz

Cloudflare, Okta, Seemplicity, SentinelOne & Wiz Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, IDMworks, Island, Pentera, Protiviti, RSM US & Tines

Between Pixels, IDMworks, Island, Pentera, Protiviti, RSM US & Tines Media Partner: Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business National Partner: Year Up United

About ChicagoCISO:

ChicagoCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in Chicagoland. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, ChicagoCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

ChicagoCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

