The WHOLE Stepfamily Founder to Host Inaugural Butterfly Ball at Panorama Mountain Resort on May 31

Calgary,British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinician, peace strategist, and founder of The WHOLE Stepfamily, Brittany Shakti Lynch, is unveiling a groundbreaking initiative at The Butterfly Ball, a one-of-a-kind celebration of life, legacy, and global vision. Held at the breathtaking Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia, this event marks the official launch of the White Dahlia global peace movement, a body of work years in the making that blends clinical science, family systems healing, and international peace-building.



Brittany Shakti Lynch, Founder of The WHOLE Stepfamily





Just days prior, on May 28, Lynch will take the stage to present to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), a respected think tank whose advisors help shape policy at global institutions. Her presentation will advocate for a clinically-informed peace strategy grounded in nervous system regulation, relational alignment, and leadership accountability.

“I am not stating that this will end violence,” Lynch explains. “It’s about birthing peace. It is not a grand concept; just a biological state that everyone, everywhere, can access. And we’ve built a movement to prove it.”

The date that Butterfly Ball is scheduled on has deep personal significance. May 31 marks the anniversary of Lynch’s grandmother’s passing, the one who taught her to love the beauty of the land. “She showed me how to find softness in life,” Lynch says. “This event honors her legacy by launching something beautiful on a day that once held only grief. Peace, to me, is when grief and celebration can coexist.”

The event is also a celebration of Lynch’s lifetime body of clinical work, a culmination of her leadership as a family systems expert and trauma-informed practitioner. Her concept of peace begins at home, literally and biologically. She states, “When leaders or parents make decisions from dysregulation or misalignment, it creates conflict at home, at work, and globally. Peace starts with nervous system regulation. It’s clinical, not just conceptual.”

The weekend at Panorama Mountain Resort will include quite a few interesting activities. Firstly, a global walk for world peace has been arranged, inviting supporters to walk in solidarity from anywhere in the world, even if it’s just five steps, five blocks, or five kilometers. “You can walk for peace in a dress and slip-on clog, as long as you are a part of this movement,” she states. There will be a naming ceremony to honor the over 200 global founding members of the peace movement. Live podcast episodes with leaders, founders, and changemakers will be recorded as an extension of her already successful podcast, The WHOLE Stepfamily Podcast.

All of this will be followed by a celebratory dinner and live game show, a girls’ night sleepover for VIP guests, complete with matching pajamas, bunk beds, and fireside storytelling. The event will be livestreamed to include global participants in the shared mission of spreading accessible peace.

The Butterfly Ball is a seed that Lynch aims to sow in the minds of all, from boardroom executives and government bodies to parents and children. Lynch says, “We’ve got the room. We’ve got the mic. Now, we celebrate, not the next step, but this one. This moment. Because peace comes from within.”

Media Contact

Name: Sarah Gale-McDonald

Email: sarah@stepqueen.com



