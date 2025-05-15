Jellystone Park™ Pelahatchie Ranked America’s Number Two RV Campground in Usa Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

PELAHATCHIE, Miss., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Pelahatchie, Mississippi just made a big splash—literally and figuratively. We’re thrilled to announce that our park has been voted the nation’s second best RV campground in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Out of hundreds of campgrounds across the U.S., our Mississippi gem earned a top spot on the national list, thanks to thousands of fans who voted and believe there’s no better place to camp, splash and connect as a family.





Operated by TJO 10x10 Management under the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, Jellystone Park Pelahatchie blends top-tier guest service with family-friendly amenities that go way beyond the basics.

Here, guests enjoy an expansive multi-level splash park, a large, heated pool, a sandy beach, character visits from Yogi Bear , and weekly themed celebrations that turn every visit into something brand new. Add in pet-friendly cabins, cozy RV sites, fishing, arts and crafts, wagon rides, and a full calendar of activities — and you’ve got the recipe for a memory-making getaway that keeps families coming back year after year.

“This award is not just a win for our team, it’s a win for every family who’s laughed, splashed, danced and made lifelong memories at our park,” said Stephanie Goss, General Manager of Jellystone Park Pelahatchie. “We’ve always believed that camping should be both wildly fun and exceptionally comfortable, and we’re proud to be recognized for delivering both.”

“Landing the number two spot in the nation is a huge honor and a direct reflection of the care, creativity, and consistency our team brings every single day,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of TJO 10x10 Management. “This park sets a high standard for family-friendly outdoor hospitality, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

To everyone who voted: thank you for believing in the magic of Jellystone Park Pelahatchie. The only thing better than being number two in the country? Showing you why we should be number one next year.

Learn more and book your stay at Jellystone Park Pelahatchie today: jellystonems.com

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 16 premier resorts across 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts is redefining family getaways with unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We don’t just offer vacations—we create epic adventures packed with top-tier amenities, luxury cabins and premium RV sites. From thrilling water attractions to endless family-friendly activities, every stay is designed to bring families together and make memories that last a lifetime. Discover the Great Escapes difference at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

