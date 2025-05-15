Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before July 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CODI

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (NYSE: CODI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CODI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 1, 2024 to May 7, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that Compass lacked effective internal controls over its financial reporting; that Compass failed to disclose critical information regarding Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) which kept undisclosed financing arrangements and exhibited irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory and accounts receivable; and that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial reporting were materially misleading. The truth emerged on May 7, 2025, after the market closed, the Company announced that its financial statements for fiscal 2024 could no longer be relied upon due to an ongoing internal investigation into its subsidiary, Lugano. Specifically, Compass reported that its Audit Committee launched an investigation over “concerns about how Lugano was potentially financing inventory.” The Company also announced that it intends to delay the filing of its first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q. Further, effective May 7, 2025, Lugano’s founder and CEO, Moti Ferder, resigned from Lugano and will not receive any severance compensation. Following this news, the price of Compass’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $17.25 per share on May 7, 2025 to $6.55 per share on May 8, 2025.

DEADLINE: July 8, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/compass-diversified-loss-submission-form/?id=148466&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CODI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 8, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

