Moolah Kicks Drops Colorful Grocery Pack to Spice Up Summer Hooping

Boston, MA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moolah Kicks, the leading brand in performance women’s basketball, will spice up the sport this summer with the drop of the Grocery Pack. At the surface level, this pack releases fresh colorways that demonstrate individuality amongst the familiar, fun, flashy and bright. The Grocery Pack will feature eye-catching style incorporated into the premium designs of the Neovolt Pro 2 and youth Press Break V2 models.

The inspiration for the grocery pack stems from the energy emitted from the vibrant colors of fresh fruit as well as the intention to spark conversation around the role women’s basketball is playing in reshaping the narrative for women, particularly as it relates to commercial success and social impact in the wake of today’s volatile climate which is challenging the fundamental rights of women on several levels. Moolah is about elevating, seeing and celebrating women’s basketball, and highlighting the value of our game while helping to strengthen the image the modern women - -unique, powerful and expressive.

All models boast Moolah Kicks’ signature female fit, meaning “No break-in and No burning” so that unlike other athletic brands, the inside of the sneaker is molded to biomechanically fit the female foot form. This should lead to a reduced risk of knee, ankle and leg injury for female basketball players.

The “Grocery Pack” will include:

Neovolt Pro 2 – Female hoopers are guaranteed to get noticed this summer with a selection of bright tones combined with state-of-the-art technology that will elevate their style and performance both on and off the court. Made for every position on the court. The Neovolt Pro 2 will offer breathability, custom comfort and versatility to pull up with pinpoint precision. Engineered highlights include Moolah’s signature “No break in and No burning” technology, a webbing lace system, dual ankle support from notched wings that accommodate ankle braces and a mesh upper that delivers optimal airflow. Featured colorways include Blueberry, Ice Machine, Dragon Fruit and Eat Your Greens and will be available in sizes 6-15 for a retail price of $125.

Press Break V2 – The ONLY performance model made specifically for girls and crafted for the biomechanics of a growing female foot, the Press Break V2 will feature “No break in and No burning,” a foam molded collar that offers superior comfort and stability, an air mesh tongue which promotes optimal airflow and premium durability with a woven upper and TPU toe cap that will withstand every play of the game. Grocery Pack colorways include Strawberry, Ice Machine and Mixed Berry and will be offered in sizes 3.5Y to 7Y for a retail price of $89.99.

Click here to access the Grocery Pack photo assets.

“Summertime is hoop time and Moolah’s Grocery Pack will definitely keep female ballers looking fresh and playing their best,” said Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx guard. “I can’t wait to sport all the new colorways during the upcoming W season.”

“As a brand that is obsessively female, we are committed to offering sneakers that deliver both premium performance and that “look at me” style for female ballers at all levels,” said Natalie White, Founder and CEO of Moolah Kicks. “We are dedicated to elevating the women’s basketball movement and amplifying what it represents in the larger context of our culture.” They will be available online and in-store in more than 300 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations, dickssportinggoods.com and moolahkicks.com starting May 15.

