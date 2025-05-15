BDM Digital Initiates Promising Dialogue with Stanford Law School in Pursuit of Strategic Partnerships in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an initiative focused on internationalization and the consolidation of high-impact academic, institutional, and technological partnerships, BDM Digital’s Chief Legal Officer, Kezia Miranda, conducted an official mission to Silicon Valley, where she met on Tuesday (6) with Professor Roland Vogl, Executive Director of CodeX – The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics, affiliated with Stanford Law School in California (USA).

The visit is part of BDM Digital’s international expansion strategy. The Brazilian blockchain platform, which has more than 35,000 active users, stands out as a catalyst for innovation and financial inclusion in Brazil and Latin America.

During the meeting, concrete opportunities for scientific collaboration were discussed in areas such as crypto asset regulation, international compliance, and blockchain-based legal solutions. BDM is currently undergoing regulatory approval as a Payment Institution in Brazil, reinforcing its interest in partnerships that foster best practices in governance and legal innovation.

“Engaging with Stanford not only validates the technical and institutional foundations of our model but also opens doors for international cooperation, joint development of solutions, and global knowledge exchange,” said Kezia Miranda.

According to her, Professor Vogl was impressed by the fact that BDM Digital originated in Mato Grosso do Sul, a state whose economy is primarily based on agribusiness—highlighting the company’s innovative vision. He also noted the platform’s social impact, as it has gained popularity among lower-income populations (classes C and D) through financial education initiatives aimed at driving economic digitalization.

A global authority in legal informatics and computational law, Professor Vogl leads research that integrates law and technology, with a focus on innovation, automation, and access to justice. His work at CodeX, an interdisciplinary center that promotes the use of technology to enhance the legal system, aligns with BDM’s goals of developing robust and legally secure technological solutions within the crypto ecosystem. As a result, the possibility of him becoming a strategic advisor to BDM Digital was considered.

At the end of the meeting, Vogl invited Brazil’s pioneering blockchain to participate in CodeX FutureLaw 2026, an international technology conference hosted by Stanford, and also scheduled a meeting with a major KYC (Know Your Customer compliance policy) platform.

According to BDM Digital’s President, Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, “This initiative represents a significant institutional milestone not only for BDM Digital but also for Brazil, with the potential to open new paths between Brazilian legal fintechs and institutional presence in Silicon Valley.”

