Leading PR Professionals to Be Honored at the Big Apple Awards at Sony Hall on September 18

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders in the public relations industry will gather at Sony Hall , in the center of New York City’s vibrant theatre district, on the evening of Thursday, September 18 to celebrate the 38th Annual Big Apple Awards . This year’s event, themed “ Elevate & Evolve: Honoring PR Excellence in a Changing Landscape ,” will spotlight the trailblazers who are redefining what success looks like in an industry constantly shaped by innovation and disruption.

A venue that embodies what it means to elevate and evolve, Sony Hall combines old New York glamour and art deco design with state-of-the-art art audio, visual and production technology to bring a one-of-a-kind experience for this year’s awards gala.

Tri-state PR professionals still have the chance to submit their work for the chance to be recognized. Entries will be accepted until May 28, 2025 at https://zealous.co/prsany/opportunity/2025-big-apple-awards . See information on pricing and entry requirements here .

Nominations for the PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards, which recognize the most inspirational and ambitious young industry talent within the New York City Metro Area, will be open from Monday, May 19 through Sunday, July 6, with details to be announced on May 19.

“This year’s event is bringing in the best of the best—industry veterans, up-and-coming professionals and top-of-the-line work—all with Sony Hall as the perfect backdrop of atmosphere and innovation to elevate the evening,” said Ken Kerrigan, President of PRSA-NY. “From embracing digital transformations and leveraging emerging platforms to navigating challenges with agility, honorees will be those who have not only kept pace with change—but led the way.”

PRSA-NY is grateful for the support of its members and the broader PR community, including sponsors Hunter , Edelman , 360PR+ , The Stevens Group , The Museum of Public Relations , Notified and the official sponsor for the 15 Under 35 Awards, PRophet .

More details, including tickets for purchase, shortlist announcements, individual award recipients and special honorees will be released in the coming weeks. To learn more about the Big Apple Awards or volunteer for the event, please visit https://www.prsany.org/ or contact fays@commpro.biz . For sponsorship opportunities, please see here .

ABOUT THE BIG APPLE AWARDS

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America established the Big Apple Awards program in 1988 to encourage excellence in public relations. The program has evolved to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry and continues to celebrate the exciting and innovative successes of talented professionals working in the heart of the communications universe. Today, a Big Apple Award is recognized as one of the highest honors bestowed in public relations.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY, go to https://www.prsany.org/ .

