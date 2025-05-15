American National Insurance Company Ranked Among America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company has been named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 on the prestigious insurance industry list published by Newsweek in collaboration with market research firm Statista. This marks the fourth year in a row that American National has been recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies.

“At American National, trust is the foundation of everything we do,” said Tim Walsh, president and chief executive officer. “Our commitment has always been to be a source of certainty for our clients.”

Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 rankings evaluated 700 companies across 23 industries, using 100,000 independent assessments from consumers, employees, and investors. The selection process also incorporated online sentiment analysis, recognizing companies that consistently demonstrate ethical practices and strong leadership.

American National is dedicated to its mission of delivering financial security and peace of mind through innovative insurance solutions, excellent customer service, and a longstanding tradition of trust.

For more information about American National Insurance Company and its commitment to policyholders, visit www.AmericanNational.com. Click here to view Newsweek’s full rankings of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025.

