Summit Ridge Energy to Deliver Energy Savings to Virginians with New 4.1MW Solar Installation

Elkton, VA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy (SRE), Virginia’s leading solar developer, announced the energization of its Scenic Farms Shared Solar Project, a 4.1-megawatt solar installation located in Rockingham County, VA. The project is part of the Commonwealth’s expanded Shared Solar program, which provides Dominion Energy Virginia customers with broader access to solar energy bill credits—without requiring them to install panels on their own homes.

State officials, including Deputy Secretary of Commerce & Trade Maggie Beal and House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring, joined Summit Ridge leadership, key investors, and community partners to mark the official opening of the site.

The Scenic Farms Solar Facility is part of a portfolio of 25 projects that make up Summit Ridge’s 100 MW footprint in Virginia—positioning the company as the largest developer in Virginia and expanding access to locally generated energy. The Arlington-based company is now the owner and operator of nearly half of all capacity in the Virginia Shared Solar Program.

“The Summit Ridge team is proud to call Virginia home, and even prouder to play a role in meeting the Commonwealth’s growing energy needs. As Virginia has expanded its Shared Solar policy, we’ve had the opportunity to scale our efforts in tandem—now owning and operating 100 MW of projects across the state,” said Steve Raeder, Chief Executive Officer at Summit Ridge. “We’re committed to supplying locally generated power to Virginians while continuing our investment in the state.”

The construction and operation of this project and others in development represent Summit Ridge’s $250 million investment in Virginia—providing more than 1,000 jobs for construction workers, vendors, and local businesses. That investment is supported by Summit Ridge’s joint venture with Osaka Gas USA Corporation, with construction financing led by MUFG, a leading global financial group.

“It means a lot to know that this land is continuing to support our community—not only by producing food, but also by generating local energy,” said Leroy Heatwole of Scenic L Farms, the landowner where the solar facility is located. “We’re proud to still be raising poultry and growing wheat here, while also supporting the local education system and contributing to energy savings and economic growth. It’s an honor to be part of something that gives back and builds a legacy for my children and grandchildren.”

Once operational, the Scenic Farms site alone is expected to generate over 6.5 million kWh annually, delivering meaningful energy savings to over 600 local subscribers. Summit Ridge's fleet of assets will reduce energy costs for nearly 16,000 Virginia households once energized.

This significant development underscores Summit Ridge’s commitment to improving grid stability, boosting local economies, and providing tax benefits to the community. The Scenic Farms development reflects a growing interest in shared solar across the region, as consumers, policymakers, and businesses seek locally generated energy that expands America’s Energy Independence and long-term grid resilience.

Residential customers located within Dominion Energy service territory will be able to subscribe and benefit from this project with bill credits beginning in the summer of 2025. Virginia residents interested in enrolling in the state’s Shared Solar Program can get more information about subscribing by reaching out to Summit Ridge’s partner, Perch Energy, which recently merged with Arcadia’s community solar business.

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation’s leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver locally generated energy via a more resilient and secure electric grid. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with over 2 GW of solar power operating and in development.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $5B in project capital to finance 200+ solar farms, providing energy savings to more than 42,000 homes and businesses while contributing to American energy independence. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

