Reminder from Cohen Milstein: Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ZBIO Stock Drop Suit Approaching

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC alerts investors that they have until June 16, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO). The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, concerns alleged material misstatements in the company’s September 2024 IPO offering documents.

The Allegations

The complaint alleges that Zenas BioPharma and several of its IPO underwriters overstated the company’s operational funding window. While public filings suggested the company could operate for 24 months on IPO proceeds and existing cash, Zenas BioPharma disclosed just weeks later in its third-quarter SEC report that its runway was only 12 months. Following this disclosure, the company’s stock fell sharply, closing at $8.72 on April 15, 2025—down nearly 49% from the IPO price.

Who Should Consider Seeking Lead Plaintiff Status?

Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered significant losses may consider filing a motion to serve as lead plaintiff. The role enables investors to direct litigation strategy and help ensure the case is pursued in the best interests of the class. You do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any recovery.

