Steel Reef Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the director election results from its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025.

All nine nominees recommended by management for election were elected and will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The following directors have been re-elected to Steel Reef’s Board of Directors (“Board”): Sarah Borg-Olivier, Rob Duguid, Steve Magus, Gregory J. Smith, Laryssa Topolnytsky and Greg Pollard, who shall continue as Chair. Steel Reef would also like to welcome newly elected directors Matt McDonald, Stephen Simpson and George So to the Board.

These individuals bring a broad range of cross-border and inter-disciplinary expertise in the areas of finance, energy, equity markets, acquisitions, governance, compensation, people, organizational culture, communications, infrastructure and engineering to Steel Reef. The Board remains committed to providing strong guidance and support for the management’s team strategic direction and future growth.

