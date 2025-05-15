Super League Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

~ Company Maintains Focus on Streamlining Operations: Substantially Reduces Operating Expenses & Net Loss ~

~ On Track to Reach EBITDA Positive in Q4 ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, today released first quarter 2025 financial results.

Super League Chief Executive Officer, Matt Edelman Commented:

“Our first quarter 2025 was a period of realignment for Super League in an effort to adapt to structural shifts in the Roblox ad ecosystem and macro headwinds while positioning ourselves to achieve EBITDA profitability leading to long-term sustainable growth.

As outlined during our previous quarterly conference call, our strategy calls for streamlined operations through cost controls, revenue diversification and a focus on larger, higher margin programs. Our successful entrance into the mobile games arena exemplifies this strategic shift, having already grown to 15% of our revenues.      

Against the backdrop of increasing industry consolidation, we recently acquired Supersocial, an award-winning Roblox studio with previous clients including Gucci, e.l.f. beauty, Walmart, Universal Music Group, and more. With just that one deal, we now have a Roblox business that has delivered 49 immersive builds, racking up more than 390 million visits and 3+ billion impressions on the platform. We continue to target potential strategic opportunities that present clear revenue and cost synergies and accelerate our path to EBITDA positive.

Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of nearly $20 million in active opportunities across approximately 100 programs. Super League sits at the thriving intersection of interactive entertainment and advertising. We see a lucrative opportunity in the future of playable media and continue to gain the trust of dozens of iconic brands every year, which puts us at the forefront of this important space. We are one of the leaders in making brands playable and believe we will be one of the winners to capitalize on the massive shift of consumer time spent consuming playable content, with a plan and approach designed to create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.”

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
 
     
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $747,000  $1,310,000 
Accounts receivable  2,568,000   3,766,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  958,000   677,000 
Total current assets  4,273,000   5,753,000 
     
Property and Equipment, net  18,000   24,000 
Intangible and Other Assets, net  3,629,000   4,070,000 
Goodwill  1,864,000   1,864,000 
Total assets $9,784,000  $11,711,000 
     
Liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $5,373,000  $5,282,000 
Accrued contingent consideration  124,000   138,000 
Promissory note - contingent consideration  1,727,000   1,735,000 
Contract liabilities  633,000   50,000 
Notes payable and accrued interest  5,008,000   3,240,000 
Total current liabilities  12,865,000   10,445,000 
Deferred taxes  161,000   161,000 
Warrant liability  219,000   935,000 
Total liabilities   13,245,000   11,541,000 
     
Stockholders’ Equity    
Preferred Stock  -   - 
Common Stock  95,000   94,000 
Additional paid-in capital  270,710,000   270,111,000 
Accumulated deficit  (274,266,000)  (270,035,000)
Total stockholders’ equity  (3,461,000)  170,000 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,784,000  $11,711,000 
 


SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
   2025   2024 
     
REVENUE $2,718,000  $4,209,000 
COST OF REVENUE  (1,522,000)  (2,477,000)
     
GROSS PROFIT  1,196,000   1,732,000 
     
OPERATING EXPENSES    
Selling, marketing and advertising  2,392,000   2,277,000 
Engineering, Technology and Development  929,000   1,699,000 
General and administrative  1,520,000   2,102,000 
Contingent consideration  (14,000)  259,000 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES  4,827,000   6,337,000 
     
NET OPERATING LOSS  (3,631,000)  (4,605,000)
     
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)    
Gain on sale of intangible assets  243,000   144,000 
Interest expense, including change in fair value of promissory notes carried at fair value  (1,402,000)  (18,000)
Change in fair value of warrant liability  717,000   (761,000)
Other  (157,000)  (20,000)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)  (599,000)  (655,000)
         
LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES  (4,230,000)  (5,260,000)
     
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  -   - 
     
NET LOSS $(4,230,000) $(5,260,000)
     
Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted    
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.25) $(1.00)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted $16,953,860  $5,240,755 
 


SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
   2025   2024 
     
GAAP net loss $(4,230,000) $ (5,260,000)
Add back:    
Non-cash stock compensation  284,000   332,000 
Non-cash amortization of intangibles  541,000   683,000 
Change in fair value of warrant liability  (717,000)  761,000 
Other  443,000   136,000 
Proforma net loss $(3,679,000) $(3,348,000)
     
Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per common share — diluted $(0.22) $(0.64)
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — diluted  16,953,860   5,240,755 
 

      

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2025   2024 
    
Operating Activities   
Net loss$(4,230,000) $(5,260,000)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:   
Depreciation and amortization 547,000   700,000 
Stock-based compensation 284,000   332,000 
Change in fair value of warrant liability (717,000)  761,000 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (59,000)  116,000 
Change in fair value of debt at fair value 495,000   - 
Gain on sale of intangible assets (243,000)  (144,000)
Fair value of noncash legal settlement and other noncash charges -   164,000 
Changes in assets and liabilities   
Accounts Receivable 1,198,000   2,048,000 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (352,000)  (48,000)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 107,000   (2,548,000)
Accrued contingent consideration -   142,000 
Contract liabilities 583,000   (6,000)
Accrued interest on notes payable 184,000   - 
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (2,203,000)  (3,743,000)
    
Investing Activities   - 
Proceeds from sale of Minehut Assets 383,000   - 
Capitalization of software development costs (100,000)  (125,000)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities 283,000   (125,000)
    
Financing Activities   
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 231,000   - 
Proceeds from the issuance of promissory notes, net of issuance costs 3,079,000   - 
Payments on promissory notes (2,075,000)  - 
Accounts receivable facility advances 259,000   371,000 
Payments on accounts receivable facility (137,000)  (801,000)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 1,357,000   (430,000)
    
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (563,000)  (4,298,000)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period 1,310,000   7,609,000 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of the Period$747,000  $3,311,000 

