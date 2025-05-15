VANTAGE FOOD REVOLUTIONIZES INDUSTRIAL BAKING WITH OPTIRELEASE SUITE OF NEXT GENERATION RELEASE AGENTS

Deerfield, Illinois, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning the industrial baking sector on its head, Vantage Food, a global leader in total release agent solutions (blends, equipment and service) for food applications, has launched OPTIRELEASETM, a new suite of release agents designed to revolutionize product release for industrial bakers. Engineered for optimal commercial bakery operations, the OPTIRELEASE portfolio can improve release strength by up to four times the strength of using canola oil alone, setting new standards in baking efficiency and pan longevity.

“Our OPTIRELEASE breakthrough reimagines traditional release agent options. Designed for cake, bread and pizza applications, this innovative portfolio delivers superior performance in even the most demanding conditions, boosting bakery productivity while reducing time and energy costs.” said Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Vantage Food. "We’ve applied our more than 40 years of experience to directly address customer frustrations around dated technology and defined the next generation of total release solutions with OPTIRELEASE joining our comprehensive industry leading total release solution of blends, equipment and service.”

The OPTIRELEASE portfolio offers industrial bakeries the following productivity and sustainability benefits:

Less frequent pan replacement: By reducing polymerized residue more than any current release agent product on the market, OPTIRELEASE increases pan glaze life resulting in less frequent pan replacement

Maximizes product quality: It improves product quality by reducing sticking and tearing, and provides the highest release strength available on the market

Reduces wash time with less water usage: OPTIRELEASE supports sustainability initiatives with shorter wash cycles and improved washability

Security of supply with a US manufactured product: It features a balanced formulation that eliminates or reduces supply-challenged materials without compromising on performance

THE OPTIRELEASE portfolio is immediately available for bread and cake baking applications. The Company aims to release specialized solutions for pizza and other food applications in the coming months. Vantage Food also offers a range of customized spray equipment solutions to help reduce overspray and decrease yield loss and line downtime.

About Vantage Food: Better Performance Made Possible

As one of the leaders in the food industry, Vantage Food provides exceptional service to our customers through a comprehensive solutions offering of release agents, functional ingredients and equipment designed to meet the needs of various food applications. Vantage Food is a reliable supplier committed to quality and innovation and delivering top-notch solutions that help drive success supporting large-scale operations and small businesses alike. Vantage Food is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Learn more at: vantagefood.com or contact us for more information info.food@vantagegrp.com





TM ® indicates a registered mark or trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., or its affiliates.