Primech AI Showcases Revolutionary HYTRON LITE Bathroom Cleaning Robot at Facilities Management Community of Practice Event in Singapore





SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), participated in the Facilities Management Community of Practice (FM CoP) Session on Robotics co-organised by the Building and Construction Authority and JTC Corporation. The event at Temasek Polytechnic brought together industry leaders to explore innovative robotic solutions for the facilities management sector.

Charles Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI, delivered a presentation titled "Pioneering the Future of Robotics in Facilities Services," highlighting the Company's latest innovation, the HYTRON LITE bathroom cleaning robot. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super and designed specifically for compact bathroom environments, HYTRON LITE represents Primech AI's commitment to addressing the unique challenges of urban facilities management.

"We were honored to share our vision for the future of cleaning robotics with Singapore's facilities management community," said Ng. "The HYTRON LITE demonstrates our focus on creating purpose-built solutions that address real-world challenges in space-constrained environments. Our presentation explored not only the technical capabilities of our robots but also our market expansion strategies both in Singapore and internationally."

The FM CoP Session on Robotics featured a comprehensive program addressing key aspects of robotics implementation in the built environment:

Temasek Polytechnic presented real-world use cases and challenges faced when adopting robotic solutions

HOPE Technik discussed enabling infrastructure for robots in buildings and highlighted technical standards

Primech AI showcased the HYTRON LITE and discussed market expansion strategies

A live demonstration of HYTRON LITE provided attendees with a full appreciation of its capabilities

The event highlighted Singapore's position at the forefront of smart facility management innovation, with Primech AI playing a key role in advancing autonomous cleaning solutions. The Company's participation underscored the growing importance of robotic solutions in addressing labor challenges and enhancing operational efficiency in the facilities management sector.

"Events like the FM CoP Session are crucial for knowledge sharing and industry advancement," added Ng. "We were delighted to demonstrate how our technological innovations can transform cleaning operations in facilities across Singapore and beyond."

The demonstration of the HYTRON LITE generated significant interest among the approximately 80-100 attendees, with many facilities managers expressing interest in the robot's compact design and advanced AI capabilities. The live demonstration allowed participants to witness firsthand how the robot navigates tight spaces and performs cleaning tasks efficiently.

About the Facilities Management Community of Practice (FM CoP)

The Facilities Management Community of Practice (FM CoP) initiative by the Building and Construction Authority and JTC Corporation brings together professionals in the facilities management sector to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices. The FM CoP Sessions focus on specific topics relevant to advancing Singapore's facilities management sector.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

