The Alberta Energy Regulator panel releases decision on Northback applications

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) panel of hearing commissioners released its decision on the Northback Holdings Corporation (Northback) applications, for a Coal Exploration Program (A10123772), a Deep Drill Permit (1948547) and a Temporary Diversion Licence (00497386) for the Grassy Mountain site in southern Alberta.

The panel approved Northback’s application, with conditions, and found that the applications met all regulatory requirements and are in the public interest. 

The AER held a public oral hearing in the community of Pincher Creek between December 3 and 4, 2024. A continuation at AER’s Govier Hall in Calgary was convened on January 14, 2025 and closing arguments were provided on March 4, 2025 with participants presenting at the hearing.

The decision has been issued to all participants in the hearing and to Northback. The AER thanks everyone who participated in the hearing.

For the full written decision and transcripts of the hearing, please visit www.aer.ca.

