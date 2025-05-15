South Bow Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Bow Corp. (TSX & NYSE: SOBO) (South Bow or the Company) announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 15, 2025 (the Meeting).

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, South Bow's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to appoint 11 board members, with 96.51% to 99.83% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the individual directors as follows:

Director Votes in Favour (%) Votes Against (%) Hal Kvisle 96.51 3.49 Chansoo Joung 99.76 0.24 George Lewis 99.83 0.17 Leonard Mallett 99.78 0.22 Robert (Bob) G. Phillips 99.78 0.22 Sonya Reed 99.74 0.26 Shannon Ryhorchuk 99.81 0.19 Mary Pat Salomone 98.69 1.31 Frances M. Vallejo 99.77 0.23 Don Wishart 99.78 0.22 Bevin Wirzba 99.82 0.18

2. Resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors, with 99.76% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

3. Resolution to accept South Bow's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 27, 2025, with 95.95% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

About South Bow

South Bow safely operates 4,900 kilometres (3,045 miles) of crude oil pipeline infrastructure, connecting Alberta crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast through our unrivalled market position. We take pride in what we do – providing safe and reliable transportation of crude oil to North America's highest demand markets. Based in Calgary, Alberta, South Bow is the spinoff company of TC Energy, with Oct. 1, 2024 marking South Bow's first day as a standalone entity. To learn more, visit www.southbow.com .

