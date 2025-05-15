K-Tropix Under Review: Top-Ranked Pure Series Kratom Powders, Gummies, Capsules & Kava Shots

Boise, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Introduction to K-Tropix and the Rise of Modern Botanical Wellness

A New Wave in Natural Support

In 2025, wellness seekers are turning away from synthetic shortcuts and exploring more holistic, plant-based tools to support their energy, focus, and relaxation goals. One name that's been surfacing across wellness forums, nootropic discussions, and herbal supplement roundups is K-Tropix—a brand pushing the boundaries of what kratom and kava can offer in a modern, user-friendly format.

Meeting the Demand for Pure, Potent Botanical Products

The K-Tropix Pure Series offers a curated lineup of kratom powders, pre-measured capsules, flavorful gummies, and kava+kratom extract shots. These products are designed not just to fit seamlessly into fast-paced lifestyles but to align with the rising demand for lab-tested, GMP-certified, and vegan-friendly botanical solutions. Whether you're looking for a natural energy booster, cognitive support during the workday, or a calm wind-down option after hours, K-Tropix provides a versatile range without relying on artificial additives or overstated promises.

Why People Turn to Kratom and Kava: Understanding the Real Pain Points

Feeling Burned Out, Unfocused, and Overstimulated?

Today’s fast-paced world has left many individuals mentally drained, physically exhausted, and emotionally taxed. Between demanding work schedules, constant digital stimulation, and the pressure to stay productive, millions of people find themselves running on fumes.

For some, it's the mid-afternoon energy crash that disrupts their focus. For others, it’s the struggle to wind down after long hours or the desire to boost productivity without reaching for synthetic stimulants. Add to that the increasing public skepticism toward over-the-counter quick fixes, and it’s no surprise that interest in plant-based nootropics and holistic options is growing rapidly.

The Gaps That Traditional Solutions Often Miss

While conventional energy drinks or supplements may provide a temporary lift, many fall short in areas that matter most:

Sustained clarity without the crash

Calm without drowsiness

Support for emotional balance without dependency

Ingredients that align with clean-label values

This is where botanical alternatives like kratom and kava enter the conversation. When formulated responsibly, they offer potential pathways for natural support, especially for those looking to feel more balanced, centered, or energized.

Disclaimer: Kratom and kava are not FDA-approved treatments. Effects may vary by individual, and these products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a licensed healthcare provider before use.

Why Wellness Seekers Explore Kratom and Kava in 2025

In response to these common frustrations, many individuals are exploring K-Tropix kratom powders, capsules, and gummies for customizable energy support, mental clarity, and relaxation. Likewise, kava kratom extract shots are gaining popularity as on-the-go tools for those moments when stress feels overwhelming or focus is needed fast.

This shift isn’t about shortcuts—it’s about finding better options rooted in nature and supported by clean, transparent sourcing.

Matching Products to Personal Challenges

K-Tropix has aligned its Pure Series with specific user needs. Each product form offers practical benefits:

Kratom powders appeal to experienced users who want flexible control over dose and strain.

appeal to experienced users who want flexible control over dose and strain. Capsules are ideal for busy professionals or newcomers seeking convenience and pre-measured consistency.

are ideal for busy professionals or newcomers seeking convenience and pre-measured consistency. Gummies add taste and portability, especially for those with sensitive stomachs.

add taste and portability, especially for those with sensitive stomachs. Kava kratom shots deliver fast-acting effects in compact formats for situational use.

Each product line speaks to a different version of the same problem: how to support your energy, clarity, or calm using natural, plant-based nootropics without compromising on purity or safety.

What Sets K-Tropix Apart from Other Kratom Brands?

A Transparent Approach to Botanical Wellness

In a market crowded with unverified suppliers and vague claims, K-Tropix distinguishes itself through a commitment to transparency, product integrity, and innovation. While many brands prioritize volume over quality, K-Tropix has positioned its Pure Series to meet the expectations of the wellness-minded consumer—those who demand more than just a trendy label or a generic strain.

K-Tropix products are created with attention to detail, targeting the needs of real people who want to use plant-based nootropics confidently. This is not just about the effects—but about clean sourcing, rigorous lab testing, and consistent user experience.

Purity You Can See: Lab-Tested, GMP-Certified, and Clean-Label Focused

All products in the K-Tropix Pure Series are subjected to third-party lab testing, ensuring they meet purity and potency standards. The brand’s facilities are GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices), which reinforces its quality control measures across the entire production process—from raw ingredient sourcing to final packaging.

The formulas also avoid synthetic additives, excessive fillers, or questionable blends. This clean-label focus appeals to those seeking:

Vegan-friendly kratom products

Sugar-free gummy options

Gluten-free and allergen-conscious choices

These factors give users peace of mind—knowing that what they’re using is transparent, traceable, and held to a higher standard.

Designed for the Modern Wellness Routine

Whether you’re looking to power through a mentally demanding day or ease into a focused evening, K-Tropix products are designed to complement various lifestyles without over-complication. The capsules and gummies offer convenience and taste. The powders allow for precise, customizable dosing. And the kava kratom extract shots make it easy to integrate calm and focus into your on-the-go lifestyle.

While some brands leave users guessing, K-Tropix’s clear labeling, informative packaging, and accessible strain breakdowns support more informed choices—especially for those just beginning to explore kratom.

Disclaimer: These products are not intended to treat or cure any medical condition. Individual experiences may vary.

Building Trust with Every Batch

From batch-to-batch consistency to prompt customer support, K-Tropix continues to earn credibility with discerning consumers. Whether you're a newcomer or a long-time kratom user, the brand offers a reliable gateway into the world of natural energy boosters, focus-enhancing botanicals, and calm-inducing kava shots—without compromising quality for trend appeal.

K-Tropix Pure Series Kratom Powders: Precision and Potency for Every User

Flexible Dosing, Full-Spectrum Effects

For wellness enthusiasts who prefer full control over their botanical intake, kratom powder remains a popular choice. K-Tropix addresses this demand with its Pure Series Kratom Powders, crafted for users who want to tailor their experience based on strain type, dose level, and time of day.

Unlike many mass-produced kratom powders with questionable purity, the K-Tropix lineup is lab-tested, GMP-certified, and transparently labeled, so users know exactly what they’re getting. Whether you’re optimizing focus during your 9-to-5 or easing into your evening routine, these powders offer a flexible way to incorporate plant-based nootropics into your day.

Available Strains and Their Intended Roles

Each K-Tropix kratom powder is formulated from premium, finely ground leaf harvested from established Southeast Asian farms. Here's a closer look at the strains offered and the wellness roles they’re typically associated with:

Green Maeng Da Kratom

Often chosen by users seeking natural clarity and productivity support.

Popular for daytime use when a gentle, smooth lift is preferred.

Red Bali Kratom

Traditionally used in evening routines or during times of rest.

May support a calmer mindset and smoother wind-down.

White Borneo Kratom

Typically selected for clean, early-day motivation.

Some users find it helpful during focus-heavy tasks or workouts.

Disclaimer: Effects of kratom may vary from person to person. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any condition. Always start with low servings, especially if you are new to kratom.

Who the Powder Is Best For

Powder is best suited for those who:

Have experience with kratom and understand strain differences.

Prefer to measure their servings precisely.

Want to mix powder into tea, shakes, or capsules for customized use.

Are looking for a clean-label, filler-free kratom experience.

While powders require more preparation than gummies or capsules, they allow for a highly tailored routine. Many long-term users appreciate the ability to modify servings based on lifestyle, energy levels, and intended effects.

Safety, Storage, and Starter Tips

Kratom powder should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and moisture to preserve freshness. K-Tropix packages its powders in resealable, clearly labeled pouches to maintain product integrity between uses.

For new users:

Begin with a low serving (1–2 grams) to assess sensitivity.

Avoid combining with other substances unless approved by a healthcare provider.

Consider tracking your experience to identify ideal strains and servings over time.

Safety Disclaimer: Do not use kratom if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking medications without professional medical guidance. Always check your local and state regulations before purchase.

K-Tropix Capsules: Pre-Measured Convenience for On-the-Go Support

A Streamlined Approach to Botanical Wellness

For individuals with busy lifestyles or those just beginning their kratom journey, K-Tropix kratom capsules offer a clean, easy-to-use format that eliminates the guesswork often associated with powders. Each capsule in the Pure Series is pre-measured, discreet, and travel-friendly—making it one of the most convenient delivery methods for incorporating plant-based nootropics into a daily wellness regimen.

Unlike raw powder, which requires preparation and exact measurement, K-Tropix capsules deliver consistency and control. Whether you’re at work, commuting, or between meetings, capsules make it possible to stay on track with your wellness goals without slowing down.

Capsule Varieties in the K-Tropix Pure Series

K-Tropix offers a growing selection of capsule formulas that align with specific focus areas. These include:

Focus Capsules

Ideal for professionals and students during concentration-heavy activities.

Intended to support mental clarity and natural cognitive performance.

Calm Capsules

Commonly selected for moments of tension or when a calming presence is needed.

Formulated with balance in mind—without drowsiness or fog.

OG Capsules

A versatile, balanced blend designed for everyday use.

May suit individuals looking for mild mood support and moderate energy.

Energy Capsules

Favored by early risers, shift workers, and fitness-minded individuals.

May support motivation, momentum, and physical stamina.

Disclaimer: These capsules are not intended to treat or cure medical conditions. Individual results may vary, and effects depend on personal sensitivity and serving size.

Who Should Choose Capsules?

Capsules are an ideal fit for:

Beginners unfamiliar with strain-specific effects

Professionals seeking a discreet and efficient botanical option

Travelers who want to avoid liquid or powder mess

Routine users who prefer standardized servings

Each capsule is clearly labeled, and product packaging includes strain information, directions, and serving suggestions to help ensure a safe and consistent experience.

Serving Guidelines and Responsible Use

While kratom capsules offer simplicity, responsible use remains critical:

Beginners are advised to start with 1–2 capsules and wait 45–60 minutes to assess effects.

Avoid stacking with caffeine or other stimulants unless cleared by a medical professional.

Regular users should monitor usage frequency to avoid potential tolerance buildup.

Safety Disclaimer: Not for use by individuals under 18. Consult with a healthcare provider before beginning use, especially if you are taking medications, pregnant, or nursing.

Quality You Can Trust

Each K-Tropix capsule product is lab-tested for purity and potency, produced in a GMP-certified facility, and labeled with batch numbers for traceability. This level of transparency stands in contrast to lesser-known brands that may underdose or use questionable ingredients.

K-Tropix Kratom Gummies: Flavor Meets Function in a Portable Format

A Tasty Introduction to Plant-Based Wellness

For those who are new to kratom—or simply want a more enjoyable and approachable way to include it in their wellness routine—K-Tropix kratom gummies deliver a flavorful, chewable option that combines convenience with consistency. Part of the Pure Series, these gummies are formulated to help support energy, balance, or focus without the bitterness associated with traditional kratom powders.

Whether you're looking for a discreet alternative to capsules or want something easier on the stomach, gummies offer a pleasant, portable format that makes kratom more accessible for everyday use.

Why Choose Gummies Over Other Formats?

While kratom powders and capsules remain popular, gummies provide distinct benefits for specific users:

Taste appeal for those who dislike the natural bitterness of kratom

for those who dislike the natural bitterness of kratom No measuring or mixing —each gummy is pre-dosed for ease of use

—each gummy is pre-dosed for ease of use Portable and discreet , ideal for social settings or work environments

, ideal for social settings or work environments Gentler digestion for those with sensitivities to powdered herbs

K-Tropix gummies are also sugar-free and made with vegan-friendly ingredients, aligning with clean-label preferences for modern wellness consumers.

Disclaimer: These gummies are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any condition. Effects may vary by individual. Consult a healthcare provider before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, or taking medications.

Flavor Profiles and Use Cases

The most popular option in the K-Tropix gummy lineup is the Lemon Lime flavor, designed to balance natural tartness with just enough sweetness to mask the herbal profile of kratom. These gummies are typically used in scenarios where convenience, quick access, and minimal prep are key.

Common use cases include:

Supporting focus during travel or long commutes

Preparing for social engagements where calm or energy is desired

Offering beginners a low-barrier introduction to plant-based nootropics

Each pouch is clearly labeled with serving information and safety guidance to help ensure responsible use.

Start Low, Stay Safe

As with all botanical products, new users are encouraged to start with one gummy and wait at least 45 minutes before consuming more. Because gummies have a slower digestion process than powders or liquid extracts, effects may take slightly longer to appear.

Safety Disclaimer: Do not mix with alcohol or other stimulants. Always store out of reach of children. Gummies should only be consumed by adults age 18 and up.

K-Tropix Kava + Kratom Extract Shots: Fast-Acting Support in a Single Sip

Combining Two Ancient Botanicals for Modern Balance

In a world where time is limited and stress is constant, K-Tropix Kava + Kratom Extract Shots offer a fast-acting, compact solution. These two-ounce shots blend two of nature’s most revered botanicals—kratom and kava root extract—to create a portable beverage option that many users turn to for moments of calm, clarity, or gentle energy.

Part of the brand’s Pure Series, these shots are formulated for situations where convenience is non-negotiable and effects are desired quickly. Whether you're decompressing after work or preparing for a focused task, these extract shots fit into your routine without hassle.

Disclaimer: Individual responses to kratom and kava vary. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition. Please consult a healthcare provider before use.

Flavor Options and What to Expect

K-Tropix currently offers extract shots in crowd-pleasing flavors like:

Tropical Blast – a bright, fruit-forward option for daytime use

– a bright, fruit-forward option for daytime use Pina Colada – smooth and mellow, often favored for late afternoon or social settings

Each flavor is designed to offset the natural bitterness of kratom while enhancing the sensory experience of consumption.

Targeted Use Cases

Kava + kratom shots appeal to users looking for:

Immediate support in high-pressure or high-performance moments

in high-pressure or high-performance moments Portable solutions without the need for capsules, powders, or prep tools

without the need for capsules, powders, or prep tools Discreet and fast-acting options while commuting, traveling, or engaging socially

Many users keep a shot on hand for moments when they need to reset without caffeine or sugar-laden energy products.

Safety Disclaimer: Due to the concentrated nature of these products, it’simportant to follow serving size guidelines. Avoid combining with alcohol or sedatives. Not intended for individuals under 18.

Quick Onset, Clean Ingredients

The extract formulation allows for a relatively fast onset compared to capsules or gummies. This makes them particularly appealing for those who want quicker support without committing to long-term use throughout the day.

As with all K-Tropix products, the extract shots are lab-tested, manufactured in GMP-certified facilities, and include clear usage instructions and safety disclosures on every label.

Real Customer Experiences with K-Tropix: What Users Are Saying

Everyday People, Real-World Results

One of the most telling indicators of product quality is what real users have to say after trying it. While lab testing and GMP certifications provide confidence in manufacturing standards, user feedback brings to life the actual experience of using the K-Tropix Pure Series.

Across kratom forums, verified product reviews, and word-of-mouth in wellness circles, customers continue to share how K-Tropix powders, capsules, gummies, and kava kratom extract shots have seamlessly fit into their wellness routines.

Note: Testimonials are anecdotal and reflect personal experiences. These products are not intended to treat or cure medical conditions. Effects vary by individual.

Versatility That Aligns with Individual Goals

Users often highlight how specific formats help meet different daily demands:

Capsule users commonly note improved consistency and control: “Perfect for my workday. I take a Focus capsule with my morning coffee and feel dialed in without the crash.” – Verified customer, Arizona

commonly note improved consistency and control: “Perfect for my workday. I take a Focus capsule with my morning coffee and feel dialed in without the crash.” Powder fans appreciate the ability to adjust servings by situation: “Green Maeng Da has been my go-to for high-focus days. I can easily measure out what works best for me.” – Long-term user, Florida

appreciate the ability to adjust servings by situation: “Green Maeng Da has been my go-to for high-focus days. I can easily measure out what works best for me.” Gummy enthusiasts mention the enjoyable flavor and ease of use: “The Lemon Lime gummies are ideal for travel. No mess, no bitterness—just a subtle lift when I need it.” – Occasional user, California

mention the enjoyable flavor and ease of use: “The Lemon Lime gummies are ideal for travel. No mess, no bitterness—just a subtle lift when I need it.” Extract shot consumers rave about fast-acting results in social or stressful settings: “The Tropical Blast kava shot helped me stay level before a big presentation. I keep one in my bag now.” – Creative professional, New York

rave about fast-acting results in social or stressful settings: “The Tropical Blast kava shot helped me stay level before a big presentation. I keep one in my bag now.”

Support Without Complexity

K-Tropix has also received praise for its straightforward packaging, clear usage guidance, and responsive customer service. This simplicity stands out in a category where many brands overwhelm with jargon or lack basic transparency.

Users especially appreciate the sugar-free, vegan-friendly, and clean-label formulation philosophy behind every product—qualities that make these supplements compatible with a wide range of lifestyle and dietary preferences.

Disclaimer: As with all plant-based products, individual experiences may differ. Start with a low serving to understand personal tolerance, and always consult a healthcare professional before long-term use.

Trust Built One Experience at a Time

From first-timers to experienced kratom users, the overarching theme across customer feedback is trust. K-Tropix doesn’t promise miracles—it delivers high-quality, lab-tested kratom options that people come to rely on for day-to-day support, without compromising on safety, taste, or integrity.

Ordering from K-Tropix: What to Expect with Shipping, Returns, and Guarantees

Straightforward Purchasing with Nationwide Availability

K-Tropix has positioned itself not only as a premium botanical brand but also as a company that prioritizes customer satisfaction through efficient ordering and fulfillment. Their online platform makes browsing and selecting products simple, with clearly labeled options for each delivery method—whether you’re choosing kratom powders, capsules, gummies, or kava kratom extract shots.

All items are available for direct shipment within the United States, pending compliance with local laws. Orders placed through the official K-Tropix website are typically processed quickly, with standard and expedited shipping options available at checkout.

Shipping Timeframes and Options

Most U.S. orders ship within 24–48 hours on business days. Delivery timelines may vary based on the destination and shipping method selected. Tracking details are provided once the order is confirmed, allowing customers to monitor their delivery from warehouse to doorstep.

Refunds, Returns, and Customer Care

K-Tropix supports its customers with a reasonable return policy, typically offering refunds or replacements for unopened products returned within a specified window. In cases of order issues, damaged goods, or incorrect items, customers can contact the support team via email or contact form for resolution.

To reinforce trust, K-Tropix includes clear instructions for initiating returns and outlines eligibility requirements directly on their website.

Disclaimer: Return and refund policies are subject to change. For the most current information, please visit the official K-Tropix website.

Pricing and Promotions

K-Tropix offers pricing that reflects the purity, testing standards, and manufacturing quality of each product. While individual product costs may be slightly higher than unverified alternatives, customers receive the added assurance of:

Lab-tested kratom formulations

GMP-certified production

Clear batch labeling and documentation

Clean-label, vegan-friendly options

Bulk discounts, seasonal promotions, and loyalty incentives may also be available periodically.

Pricing Disclaimer: Product pricing is subject to change at any time based on market factors, promotions, or supply costs. Always refer to the official K-Tropix website for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing.

Support That Matches Product Quality

In line with its clean, reliable branding, K-Tropix offers a support structure that’s accessible and responsive. Customers report timely answers to questions about strain selection, serving size suggestions, and order tracking. This level of communication helps reinforce confidence and encourage continued loyalty.

Final Verdict: Is K-Tropix the Right Choice for You?

A Modern Solution for Plant-Based Wellness Needs

With the wellness world increasingly moving toward clean-label, lab-tested, and purpose-driven botanical products, K-Tropix has carved out a position of trust and innovation. Its Pure Series offers something for nearly every wellness goal—whether it’s sustained energy, focused productivity, calm under pressure, or natural mood support.

Unlike many brands that rely on hype or outdated manufacturing methods, K-Tropix elevates expectations by producing GMP-certified kratom powders, capsules, gummies, and kava kratom extract shots backed by transparency, quality control, and evolving user feedback.

Who Will Benefit Most from K-Tropix?

K-Tropix may be an ideal fit for:

Newcomers looking for beginner-friendly kratom options like gummies or capsules

Professionals seeking natural energy boosters that align with busy work routines

Health-conscious individuals seeking vegan-friendly kratom with clear labeling

Experienced users wanting high-purity powders for strain-specific customization

On-the-go consumers looking for portable kratom solutions like extract shots

Each product category offers a different path into the world of plant-based nootropics, allowing users to personalize their experience while benefiting from consistent quality and measured serving formats.

Final Thoughts on Brand Integrity

From sourcing to packaging, K-Tropix reflects a deliberate effort to do kratom differently. It offers:

Lab-verified formulations

GMP-certified manufacturing

Responsibly labeled ingredients

Responsive customer service

Access to helpful education via its official website

This combination of quality, variety, and user support makes it a standout choice in a market that too often compromises on transparency or consistency.

Should You Try It?

If you’re exploring kratom powders, capsules, gummies, or kava kratom extract shots as part of a natural wellness routine—and you value purity, professionalism, and plant-based integrity—K-Tropix is worth serious consideration. With products suited for both beginners and experienced users, the brand offers a reliable, research-backed path into botanical support.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the K-Tropix Pure Series?

The K-Tropix Pure Series is a curated line of kratom and kava-based products, including kratom powders, capsules, gummies, and kava kratom extract shots. Each product is formulated for clarity, energy, or calm, and manufactured in GMP-certified facilities with lab-tested ingredients to ensure purity and consistency.

How do K-Tropix kratom gummies compare to powders or capsules?

Kratom gummies offer a flavorful, convenient alternative to powders and capsules. They are sugar-free, vegan-friendly, and pre-measured, making them a beginner-friendly choice for individuals seeking a plant-based nootropic without the bitterness or prep time. Powders provide more dosing flexibility, while capsules are ideal for portable, discreet use.

What are the benefits of K-Tropix kratom powders?

Kratom powders from K-Tropix allow for customizable servings, strain selection, and versatile use (e.g., in teas or smoothies). Popular options include Green Maeng Da for focus, White Borneo for energy, and Red Bali for calm. Each batch is lab-tested to verify quality and potency.

Disclaimer: Effects may vary by individual and are not intended to treat or cure any condition.

Are K-Tropix products suitable for beginners?

Yes. The K-Tropix Pure Series includes kratom capsules and gummies, which are often considered the best entry points for those new to kratom. These formats are pre-measured and easier to manage, eliminating the need for scoops, scales, or trial-and-error dosing.

What are K-Tropix Kava + Kratom Extract Shots used for?

Kava kratom extract shots are formulated for fast-acting support during high-pressure moments, post-work wind-downs, or social situations. These compact beverages are ideal for on-the-go users seeking a portable kratom solution that combines the mellowing properties of kava root extract with the focus-enhancing support of kratom.

Are all K-Tropix products vegan and clean-label?

Yes. K-Tropix emphasizes vegan-friendly, clean-label supplements across its product line. Products avoid artificial fillers and are clearly labeled with ingredients, serving sizes, and batch information. This makes them ideal for health-conscious consumers seeking plant-based nootropic options.

Is K-Tropix kratom lab-tested and GMP-certified?

All K-Tropix kratom products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and undergo third-party lab testing to ensure quality, safety, and consistency. This commitment sets K-Tropix apart from unregulated kratom brands that lack transparency.

How much do K-Tropix products cost?

Pricing varies based on the product type and quantity. Kratom capsules, gummies, and powders are competitively priced considering their purity and certifications. Extract shots typically cost slightly more due to their concentrated format.

Pricing Disclaimer: Product pricing and availability may change at any time. Always refer to the official K-Tropix website for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing.

Is kratom legal in my state?

Kratom legality varies across the United States. Before ordering, customers should verify their state and local laws to ensure compliance.

Legal Disclaimer: It is the customer’s responsibility to confirm whether kratom is legal in their location prior to purchase.

Can I mix K-Tropix products with other supplements or medications?

Because kratom and kava may interact with medications or other supplements, it's essential to consult a licensed healthcare provider before combining products.

Health Disclaimer: These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always seek professional advice before use, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or managing a medical condition.

Company : K-Tropix

: K-Tropix Address : KT OR 1, LLC 2426 S. Liberty Street #1 Boise, ID 83709

: KT OR 1, LLC 2426 S. Liberty Street #1 Boise, ID 83709 Email : sales@ktropix.com

: sales@ktropix.com Phone Support: 1-877-587-6749

