ECHOSTAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating EchoStar Corporation on Behalf of EchoStar Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against EchoStar Corporation (“EchoStar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SATS) on behalf of EchoStar stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether EchoStar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 12, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Communications Commission had notified EchoStar that it would be investigating the Company’s compliance with federal requirements to build a nationwide 5G network.

On this news, EchoStar’s stock price fell $4.01, or 16.6%, to close at $20.18 per share on May 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

