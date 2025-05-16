Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. Sale of Common Shares of Sierra Metals Inc.

For dissemination in Canada and over Canadian news services only

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14, 2025 Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (“ARCF II”) and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. (“ARCF II Mexico”, and together with ARCF II, the “ARC Funds”) sold a total of 19,538,423 Common Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (“Sierra”) at a price of USD$0.81 per share for an aggregate consideration of USD$15,826,122.63.

The ARC Funds ceased to exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Sierra.

This news release has been disseminated in accordance with the early warning requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws.

For further information or a copy of the related early warning repot, please contact: J. Alberto Arias, Director, phone: 305-913-5400



