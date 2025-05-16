AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

16 MAY 2025

RICHEMONT PUBLISHES FY25 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

Richemont has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025.

The Annual Report includes the Chairman's review to shareholders, the annual consolidated and statutory financial statements, and the corresponding audit reports. It reflects the information provided in Richemont’s full-year 2025 results announcement issued today.

Richemont expects to publish the combined Annual Report with the Compensation Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the Business review for the year ended 31 March 2025, on 5 June 2025. At that time, it will also publish the Group's Non-Financial Report 2025.

The Annual Report is available for download on the Company’s website at

https://www.richemont.com/media/ue1bjrjv/richemont-fy25-annual-report-en.pdf.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont A shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont A shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

+41 22 721 3003 (investor relations)

Investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

+41 22 721 3507 (media)

pressoffice@cfrinfo.net

richemont@teneo.com





Click here for a printer-friendly version in English (PDF)