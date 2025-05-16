Enefit Green production data – April 2025

In April, Enefit Green produced 185.1 GWh of electricity, which is 23.5% more than last year. The increase in production was due to the new wind and solar farms added to the production portfolio during the past year, mainly the Sopi-Tootsi and Kelme I wind farms and the Sopi solar farm.

The volume of wind energy production in April was 156.9 GWh, which is 17% higher than last year.

Downregulations due to excessively low electricity prices had major impact on the production volume of wind farms leaving 28.2 GWh unproduced, of which nearly half, or 13.3 GWh on the Finnish market. The provision of system services in Estonia and Lithuania reduced the volume of production by -7.9 GWh. The impact of wind farms’ availability on production was -6.1 GWh. The wind conditions in April affected the production of wind farms by about +4.5 GWh compared to expectations, of which more than half (+2.4 GWh) came from the Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland.

In April, the electricity production of the Iru cogeneration plant was 11.4 GWh (+20%) and the production of thermal energy was 36.0 GWh (+18.8%).

The volume of solar energy production in April was 16.7 GWh, which is nearly 2.7 times higher than last year, mainly due to the production from the new Sopi (April production 5.8 GWh) and two Latvian solar farms (2.3 GWh). Similarly to wind farms, the production volume of solar farms was significantly affected by downregulation caused by excessively low electricity prices, as a result of which 2.4 GWh was left unproduced in April. In Polish solar farms, grid-related production restrictions had an impact, as a result of which 0.6 GWh was left unproduced.





April 2025 April 2024 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 102,7 65,0 57,9% Lithuania 69,9 61,9 12,8% Latvia 2,3 0,0 - Poland 4,1 2,6 53,5% Finland 6,3 20,3 -69,1% Total 185,1 149,9 23,5% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 156,9 133,9 17,2% incl. new wind farms 93,6 52,8 77,3% Cogeneration (Iru) 11,4 9,5 20,1% Solar 16,7 6,3 165,7% incl. new solar farms 13,0 3,9 231,6% Other 0,1 0,2 -37,3% Total 185,1 149,9 23,5% Heat energy, GWh 36,0 30,3 18,8%





