CoinEx Charity Connects IFRI in Benin to High-Speed Internet via Starlink, Advancing Digital Equity through the “Bridge to Hope” Initiative

HONG KONG, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital divide continues to pose significant challenges to educational development across many parts of Africa, CoinEx Charity is actively advancing its global philanthropic initiative, “Bridge to Hope,” which aims to promote education equity through the power of technology. In a recent milestone effort, CoinEx Charity successfully deployed Starlink satellite internet at the Institute for Training and Research in Computer Science (IFRI) in Benin—ushering this forward-looking academic institution into a truly connected digital era. More than a technical deployment, the initiative marks a transformative step toward inclusive education.





IFRI, affiliated with the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC)—Benin’s largest public university—is a leading center for information technology and blockchain education in both Benin and West Africa. However, due to insufficient network infrastructure, students and faculty at IFRI have long faced major barriers in accessing academic resources, conducting research, and participating in modern curricula. These limitations have not only hindered student progress but also restricted the institution’s ability to engage with the global academic community.





CoinEx Charity understands that true educational equity requires more than textbooks and classrooms. In today’s world, meaningful access to the internet has become essential to academic success and personal development. With this in mind, CoinEx Charity proactively approached IFRI leadership and held in-depth discussions with Professor Eugène EZIN, the institute’s director and a Ph.D. in blockchain technology. Deeply familiar with the digital challenges facing his students, Professor EZIN expressed strong support for the initiative, recognizing its alignment with IFRI’s vision of expanding access to digital tools and opportunities.





Following this dialogue, CoinEx Charity’s technical team successfully deployed the Starlink system within IFRI’s main academic facilities and provided training to the student union on system operations and maintenance. Once installed, students and faculty experienced—for the first time—high-bandwidth, low-latency internet connectivity. The improvement dramatically enhanced classroom efficiency and resource access while also enabling online learning, academic collaboration, and research innovation.

Yet for CoinEx Charity, simply connecting the campus was not enough. The organization sought to ignite a deeper digital consciousness and learning momentum within the university community. Shortly after the network activation, CoinEx Charity collaborated with the university to host a thematic event on “Blockchain and the Digital Future,” transforming a technical milestone into a moment of intellectual exchange. During the event, CoinEx representatives introduced students to the evolution of the crypto ecosystem, blockchain’s real-world applications, and the global mission of CoinEx Charity to promote educational empowerment through technology.





Many students remarked that it was their first time receiving a structured introduction to blockchain, with some expressing strong interest in exploring future careers in the Web3 industry. Adding to the value of the event, representatives from the nonprofit organization Blockchain BENIN also joined the discussion, delivering insightful talks on data security, smart contracts, blockchain-based career pathways, and the broader implications of decentralization for Africa’s digital development. The exchange sparked deep engagement and inspired students to reflect on the transformative power of technology.

This was not just a campus donation—it was a celebration of digital enlightenment. Following the event, IFRI’s Student Union publicly committed to forming a dedicated maintenance team to ensure the ongoing operation of the Starlink equipment. They also expressed plans to organize regular knowledge-sharing sessions focused on blockchain, cybersecurity, and other key topics, further spreading the “digital spark” introduced by CoinEx Charity.

According to CoinEx Charity, this successful deployment in Benin represents a critical milestone in the broader “Bridge to Hope” initiative. From the beginning, this was never simply about donating equipment or providing connectivity. Rather, it reflects a holistic charitable philosophy rooted in connection, collaboration, and sustainability. The project addresses real community needs while unlocking local potential. By pairing high-quality internet access with awareness-building and digital upskilling, CoinEx Charity is constructing durable “bridges of hope”—bridges that not only connect technology and education but also link people to opportunity and a brighter future.

As the Starlink Program continues to expand across Africa and other regions, CoinEx Charity will remain committed to reaching underserved communities through technology and education-based initiatives. The organization believes that the right to learn and connect should not be limited by geography. In the words of the “Bridge to Hope” mission: Let technology build bridges that connect the world, and let education become the key that opens the door to the future.

About CoinEx:

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

