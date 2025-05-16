Strategic Internal Communications Annual Conference (Boston, United States - July 15-17, 2025) | Join Dynamic Workshops Led by Industry Experts and Thought Leaders

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East (Boston, United States - July 15-17, 2025)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During this 3-day conference, you'll have the chance to reconnect with peers, explore the internal communications challenges they're facing, and discover the strategies they're using to overcome them.

Attending a Strategic Internal Communications conference offers a dynamic learning experience, covering key topics like communication strategies, crisis response, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, storytelling, data-driven decision-making, stakeholder management, executive communications, and networking.

Learn from industry leaders, collaborate with peers, and sharpen your skills to deliver impactful internal communication strategies, including:

Gain expertise in crisis communication to confidently steer your organization through challenging situations.

Discover actionable approaches to enhance employee engagement and nurture a thriving workplace culture.

Integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion principles into your communication framework for meaningful impact.

Explore the transformative role of AI in internal communications.

Harness the power of storytelling to create authentic and memorable brand narratives.

Leverage data-driven insights to evaluate communication effectiveness and inform strategic decisions.

Learn advanced techniques for managing stakeholder relationships across diverse platforms.

Refine executive communication skills to inspire, influence, and drive team success.

executive communication skills to inspire, influence, and drive team success. Managing DEI in today's changing environment and how to use strategic communications to maintain your culture.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops

Thought leaders and experts on corporate communications lead interactive Pre-Conference Workshops. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing corporate communications challenges.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Access to internal communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating strategic internal communications that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on strategic internal communications answered in real-time

Who Should Attend:

This conference is designed especially for senior-level professionals and their teams responsible for shaping and executing on their organization's communications strategy for both external and internal audiences:

Internal communications

Employee communications

Employee Experience

Corporate communications

Employee engagement

Global communications

Public relations

Brand Communications

Human resources

Strategic Communications

Change management

Corporate intranets

Digital communications

Corporate affairs

Conference Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops - 07/15/2025

Workshop A: Bringing Your Organization's Purpose To Life: How To Activate Purpose And Help Your People Thrive And Your Organization Perform Steven Fitzgerald, Co-Founder & President - Habanero Consulting Mallory O'Connor, Practice Lead, Culture and Transformation - Habanero Consulting, Inc.

Workshop B: Purpose-Driven Connections: How to Engage Fully Without Burning Out Kelsey Buckholtz, Director of Communication Strategy - Local Wisdom

Workshop C: Ready for Takeoff? How to Help Your Culture Soar Gabriel Galdamez, Strategic Communications Consultant - Hola Gabriel Lydia Ivy, Director, Internal Communications - College Track

Workshop D: Behind the Mic: 6 Surprising Lessons from 100+ Comms Pioneers Katie Macaulay, Managing Director - AB



Day 1: General Sessions - 07/16/2025

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

Cutting Through the Noise: A Smarter Approach to Internal Communications Engagement Matt Goldberg, Corporate Communications Manager - Akamai Technologies

Transforming Employee Engagement: How Simpplr Powers the Future of Internal Communications

Making Your Intranet Impossible to Fail: The Story of Vitality Hub Teresa Palase, Director of Communications - Pharmavite Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

How to Use AI to Bring Your Stories to Life with Video: Elevating Internal Communications

Interactive Strategies for Strengthening Internal Communication Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

Transform your Communications and Reach Everyone, Everywhere: Boost Employee Engagement and Elevate your Culture with a Mobile-First Strategy

Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors

Inbox Influence: Leveraging Email for Powerful Internal Communications

Panel: Employee Engagement and Culture Building Heather Neisworth, Internal Communications Lead - Salute Chandler Williams, Senior Communications Associate - Baylor College of Medicine Moderator: Cody Loveland, Founder and Owner - CBL Leadership Group



Day 2: General Sessions - 07/17/2025

Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

Communicating While Drowning: Leadership Communications when All the Things Are Changing Sarah Hay, Vice President, Employee Communications - American Tower

Using a Mobile App to Engage and Reach A Diverse and Dispersed Workforce

Interactive Session: Choose Your Own Adventure - Change through Communication Naomi Chusid, Strategic Operations & Engagement Manager - ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Panel: Leadership's Role in Effective Internal Communication Steven Fitzgerald, Co-Founder & President - Habanero Consulting Mallory O'Connor, Practice Lead, Culture and Transformation - Habanero Consulting, Inc.

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Teresa Palase, Director of Communications | Pharmavite

Aisha Al Marzooqi, Acting VP - Corporate Communications & CSR | ADNOC Group

Greg Artkop, Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability | Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

Tovah Locke, Senior Director of Strategic Communication | Compass Group, USA

Eric Haman, Director, Global Corporate Communications | West Pharmaceutical Services

Aatif Khan, Director, Ratings Communications | S&P Global Ratings

Liz Hogarth, Internal Communication & Engagement Consultant | Workvivo by Zoom

Tristan Cohen, VP Customer Success | Blink

Emily DeVito, Communications Manager | CDTA

Jaime Kazlo, Director of Corporate Communications | CDTA

Heather Neisworth, Internal Communications Lead | Salute

Chandler Williams, Senior Communications Associate | Baylor College of Medicine

Matt Goldberg, Corporate Communications Manager | Akamai Technologies

Katie Macaulay, Managing Director | AB

Kelsey Buckholt, Director of Communication Strategy | Local Wisdom

Gabriel Galdame, Strategic Communications Consultant | Hola Gabriel

Lydia Ivy, Director, Internal Communications | College Track

Steven Fitzgerald, Founder & President | Habanero Consulting Inc.

Mallory O'Connor, Practice Lead, Culture and Transformation | Habanero Consulting Inc.

Michelle Ross-McMillan, Sr. Consultant, Technology Innovation Analyst | Nationwide

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO | Local Wisdom

Sarah Hay, Vice President, Employee Communications | American Tower

Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner | CBL Leadership Group

