Strategic Internal Communications Annual Conference (Boston, United States - July 15-17, 2025) | Join Dynamic Workshops Led by Industry Experts and Thought Leaders

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - East (Boston, United States - July 15-17, 2025)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
During this 3-day conference, you'll have the chance to reconnect with peers, explore the internal communications challenges they're facing, and discover the strategies they're using to overcome them.
Attending a Strategic Internal Communications conference offers a dynamic learning experience, covering key topics like communication strategies, crisis response, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, storytelling, data-driven decision-making, stakeholder management, executive communications, and networking.
Learn from industry leaders, collaborate with peers, and sharpen your skills to deliver impactful internal communication strategies, including:
- Gain expertise in crisis communication to confidently steer your organization through challenging situations.
- Discover actionable approaches to enhance employee engagement and nurture a thriving workplace culture.
- Integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion principles into your communication framework for meaningful impact.
- Explore the transformative role of AI in internal communications.
- Harness the power of storytelling to create authentic and memorable brand narratives.
- Leverage data-driven insights to evaluate communication effectiveness and inform strategic decisions.
- Learn advanced techniques for managing stakeholder relationships across diverse platforms.
- Refine executive communication skills to inspire, influence, and drive team success.
- Managing DEI in today's changing environment and how to use strategic communications to maintain your culture.
Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass
Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops
Thought leaders and experts on corporate communications lead interactive Pre-Conference Workshops. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing corporate communications challenges.
Benefits Of Attending This Conference
- Access to internal communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating strategic internal communications that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on strategic internal communications answered in real-time
Who Should Attend:
This conference is designed especially for senior-level professionals and their teams responsible for shaping and executing on their organization's communications strategy for both external and internal audiences:
- Internal communications
- Employee communications
- Employee Experience
- Corporate communications
- Employee engagement
- Global communications
- Public relations
- Brand Communications
- Human resources
- Strategic Communications
- Change management
- Corporate intranets
- Digital communications
- Corporate affairs
Conference Agenda:
Pre-Conference Workshops - 07/15/2025
- Workshop A: Bringing Your Organization's Purpose To Life: How To Activate Purpose And Help Your People Thrive And Your Organization Perform
- Steven Fitzgerald, Co-Founder & President - Habanero Consulting
- Mallory O'Connor, Practice Lead, Culture and Transformation - Habanero Consulting, Inc.
- Workshop B: Purpose-Driven Connections: How to Engage Fully Without Burning Out
- Kelsey Buckholtz, Director of Communication Strategy - Local Wisdom
- Workshop C: Ready for Takeoff? How to Help Your Culture Soar
- Gabriel Galdamez, Strategic Communications Consultant - Hola Gabriel
- Lydia Ivy, Director, Internal Communications - College Track
- Workshop D: Behind the Mic: 6 Surprising Lessons from 100+ Comms Pioneers
- Katie Macaulay, Managing Director - AB
Day 1: General Sessions - 07/16/2025
- Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
- Cutting Through the Noise: A Smarter Approach to Internal Communications Engagement
- Matt Goldberg, Corporate Communications Manager - Akamai Technologies
- Transforming Employee Engagement: How Simpplr Powers the Future of Internal Communications
- Making Your Intranet Impossible to Fail: The Story of Vitality Hub
- Teresa Palase, Director of Communications - Pharmavite
- Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
- How to Use AI to Bring Your Stories to Life with Video: Elevating Internal Communications
- Interactive Strategies for Strengthening Internal Communication
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
- Transform your Communications and Reach Everyone, Everywhere: Boost Employee Engagement and Elevate your Culture with a Mobile-First Strategy
- Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors
- Inbox Influence: Leveraging Email for Powerful Internal Communications
- Panel: Employee Engagement and Culture Building
- Heather Neisworth, Internal Communications Lead - Salute
- Chandler Williams, Senior Communications Associate - Baylor College of Medicine
- Moderator: Cody Loveland, Founder and Owner - CBL Leadership Group
Day 2: General Sessions - 07/17/2025
- Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
- Communicating While Drowning: Leadership Communications when All the Things Are Changing
- Sarah Hay, Vice President, Employee Communications - American Tower
- Using a Mobile App to Engage and Reach A Diverse and Dispersed Workforce
- Interactive Session: Choose Your Own Adventure - Change through Communication
- Naomi Chusid, Strategic Operations & Engagement Manager - ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
- Panel: Leadership's Role in Effective Internal Communication
- Steven Fitzgerald, Co-Founder & President - Habanero Consulting
- Mallory O'Connor, Practice Lead, Culture and Transformation - Habanero Consulting, Inc.
- Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
Speakers
- Teresa Palase, Director of Communications | Pharmavite
- Aisha Al Marzooqi, Acting VP - Corporate Communications & CSR | ADNOC Group
- Greg Artkop, Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability | Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
- Tovah Locke, Senior Director of Strategic Communication | Compass Group, USA
- Eric Haman, Director, Global Corporate Communications | West Pharmaceutical Services
- Aatif Khan, Director, Ratings Communications | S&P Global Ratings
- Liz Hogarth, Internal Communication & Engagement Consultant | Workvivo by Zoom
- Tristan Cohen, VP Customer Success | Blink
- Emily DeVito, Communications Manager | CDTA
- Jaime Kazlo, Director of Corporate Communications | CDTA
- Heather Neisworth, Internal Communications Lead | Salute
- Chandler Williams, Senior Communications Associate | Baylor College of Medicine
- Matt Goldberg, Corporate Communications Manager | Akamai Technologies
- Katie Macaulay, Managing Director | AB
- Kelsey Buckholt, Director of Communication Strategy | Local Wisdom
- Gabriel Galdame, Strategic Communications Consultant | Hola Gabriel
- Lydia Ivy, Director, Internal Communications | College Track
- Steven Fitzgerald, Founder & President | Habanero Consulting Inc.
- Mallory O'Connor, Practice Lead, Culture and Transformation | Habanero Consulting Inc.
- Michelle Ross-McMillan, Sr. Consultant, Technology Innovation Analyst | Nationwide
- Pinaki Kathiari, CEO | Local Wisdom
- Sarah Hay, Vice President, Employee Communications | American Tower
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner | CBL Leadership Group
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjux9o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.