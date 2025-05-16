Europe's Modular Data Centers Market to Quadruple by 2034 Amid Green Infrastructure Push

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Prefabricated and Modular Data Centers Market: Focus on Data Center Types, Configuration, Form Factor, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's prefabricated and modular data centers market was valued at $1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.05% and reach $4.08 billion by 2034.

The ability of prefabricated and modular data centres to provide flexible, economical, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure that satisfies strict EU regulations is driving up demand for these types of facilities throughout Europe.

Large-scale hyperscale installations and edge computing projects in urban centres are especially well-suited to these turnkey solutions since they reduce deployment lead times without sacrificing reliability or power-usage effectiveness (PUE).

European enterprises can quickly expand or reconfigure capacity in response to changing IT requirements - while maintaining complete compliance with GDPR and EN 50600 data-center norms - thanks to advancements in modular architecture and off-site assembly.

Moreover, the seamless integration of renewables (such as on-site solar or wind) and state-of-the-art cooling technologies dovetails with the EU's Green Deal objectives, helping operators drive down carbon emissions and operational costs simultaneously - an imperative that is accelerating adoption across the region.

Europe Prefabricated and Modular Data Centers Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Trends

Accelerated edge-site roll-outs in urban micro-hubs and remote locations

Standardised, scalable modules enabling plug-and-play capacity expansions

Adoption of advanced liquid, evaporative and free-cooling techniques to boost PUE

Integration of AI-driven DCIM tools for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance

Growth of hyperscale containerised units for cloud and colocation providers

Modular architecture aligned to EN 50600 and ISO 30134 specifications

Key Market Drivers

Demand for rapid deployment to meet surging data and 5G traffic

Regulatory push for energy efficiency and carbon-neutral operations under the EU Green Deal

Total cost savings from off-site fabrication and condensed installation schedules

Need for flexible infrastructure to support enterprise digital-transformation initiatives

Availability of financing and leasing models tailored to modular deployments

Corporate sustainability commitments driving green infrastructure investments

Key Market Challenges

Supply-chain disruptions affecting component lead times and costs

Standardisation hurdles across diverse national regulations and grid codes

High upfront premiums on modular equipment versus bricks-and-mortar builds

Limited in-region manufacturing capacity for large-scale prefabrication

Skills gap in specialised installation and integration of modular systems

Integration complexities with legacy on-site data-hall environments

Some of the prominent names in European Prefabricated and Modular Data Centers market include:

Schneider Electric

Rittal Pvt. Ltd.

Eaton

Cannon Technologies

Colt Data Centre Services Holdings

Eltek (Delta Electronics, Inc.)

BladeRoom Group

STULZ GMBH

