Business Transformation: Embrace Sustainability and Regeneration | Sustainable Business Models in an Increasingly Risky and Uncertain Future (ONLINE EVENT: September 18, 2025)

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Business Models in an Increasingly Risky and Uncertain Future Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 18, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepare Your Business for a Sustainable Future

The global economy is transitioning towards sustainability and regeneration, aiming for net-zero emissions and eventually achieving net-positive impacts. Urgently, we must reduce emissions by 43% by 2030. Given this pressing need, businesses are positioned to lead this transformation, or risk fading into irrelevance.

To succeed, businesses must maintain systemic trust among stakeholders, ensuring transformation aligns with business health. Systemic trust-beyond transactional agreements-is imperative for unlocking sustainable growth. This trust, originally a cornerstone of corporate structures like the East India Company, now extends to all six types of capital and influences a company's adaptability and internal interactions.

Key Components of Regenerative Businesses

Systemic trust bridging all stakeholder relationships.

Adaptive work execution and role responsibilities that evolve with business needs.

Minimized energy waste in interpersonal dynamics adapted to current contexts.

Lawyers, HR professionals, and CEOs are crucial to this transformation. Lawyers build frameworks around organizational agreements, HR focuses on people, and CEOs integrate these elements to achieve sustainable business results.

Join the Expert-Led Event

Attend our comprehensive event to explore the path forward for your business, address evolving business dynamics, and foster a regenerative model.

Event Benefits

Adapt Business Drivers: Discover how to align your strategy with the shifting sustainable landscape.

Discover how to align your strategy with the shifting sustainable landscape. Boost Regenerative Capacity: Learn actionable changes to enhance your organization's positive impact.

Learn actionable changes to enhance your organization's positive impact. Expand Knowledge: Understand the influence of organizational energy on sustainability.

Understand the influence of organizational energy on sustainability. Amplify Trust: Explore strategies for extending trust and building a circular economy.

Explore strategies for extending trust and building a circular economy. Enhance Performance: Delve into peak adaptive performance to fuel business growth.

Delve into peak adaptive performance to fuel business growth. Sustainability Insights: Examine practices that characterize successful regenerative businesses.

Examine practices that characterize successful regenerative businesses. Fairshares Commons Exploration: Consider new business opportunities and potential benefits from a fairshares model.

Join us to engage with industry leaders and transform your business for a sustainable future.

Who Should Attend:

This course is a must-attend event for:

CEOs and board members

Company directors

Commercial and business development managers

In-house lawyers

And all those responsible for building a sustainable and regenerative business for a better world.

Key Topics Covered:

Your business

What is the current purpose and essence of your business, and what were the business drivers that determined these?

What is changing in the business drivers, and how will these continue to change in the future?

What ought you begin changing now, so that you are viable when the future drivers have become the present drivers?

What is regenerative business? What does it mean for your business?

The six capitals

Which of these capitals does your organisation touch?

What is the role of trust?

Where are you already regenerative, and so what is the low-hanging fruit to immediately increase your regenerative capacity?

Organisations as living beings

Your organisation is a living system, one that has meaning making capacity. To lead your business well, it is necessary to understand your organisation's energy economy, and therefore your own.

An organisation's physical and psychological energy, i.e its meaning making stories, is the primary capital you convert into results. It is a regenerative capital and will regenerate as long as you care for it well.

Two useful Lenses to use: the four integral quadrants Management Accounts vs Human capability the four layers we need to redesign



How adaptive is your organisation? Purpose and Drivers

What is the company / organisation and what is its purpose?

The big theme for regenerative business models to work is to expand the arena of trust and how the incorporated legal person (company) was invented as a way of creating trust into endeavours that not one person could legally fund

Expand the arena across all stakeholders and all periods of time to create a regenerative business and circular economy

At the human level: the agreements, the systems and interactions and the role in legal, as well as how the company is organised and interacts with others, how it is incorporated on systemic trust between stakeholders for the long term

Growing a regenerative business at Peak Adaptive Performance

Where is the safe zone, and where is the zone that can only be held up by the strengths of your values, and where is the zone of fragility

Personal and Interpersonal arenas

Regenerative organisations

Your organisation is its tasks / task and role arenas / requisite organisation design

Regenerative business ecosystems

Ergodicity: how big the business opportunity is if you have the level of systemic trust that a fairshares commons creates

Separating past from future / money from power / multiply all capitals and you have the beginnings of a regenerative business capable of making a circular economy work

Final questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcqagr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.