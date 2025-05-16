d’Alba Held a Glamorous Global Event ‘d’Alba Trip in Como, Italy’





SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korean Premium Vegan Beauty Brand d’Alba hosted another major global event, ‘d’Alba Trip’ in Italy. This time d’Alba held its global event trip to celebrate the brand’s heritage and core philosophy in Como through exclusive activities attended by many well-known names in beauty industry.

Held in the stunning locale of Lake Como, the two-day event gathered more than 80 guests, including global celebrities, influencers, and media members.

Notable attendees included Jeon Somi, Irina Shayk, Ayaka Miyoshi, Nikita Willy and many more global guests who were invited to experience firsthand the elegance and innovation behind d’Alba’s skincare line.

On the first day, participants took part in an immersive Beauty Class to deepen their understanding of d’Alba’s clean beauty philosophy.

The session was led by renowned Korean makeup artist and global beauty creator Ri Sa Bae, who demonstrated expert tips using d’Alba’s hero products and introduced two newly launched innovations, Vita Toning Line’ and Green Tone-Up Sunscreen, both of which received enthusiastic acclaim. After a beautiful afternoon event surrounded by Lake Como’s view, all guests enjoyed the serene sunset over Lake Como in a private yacht.

The second day concluded with a glamorous Gala Dinner where all guests were served with an elegant meal and a captivating fireworks show, celebrating meaningful connections among attendees and strengthening their affinity for the brand.

The event served as a celebration of d’Alba’s continued growth and its commitment to sustainable, premium vegan skincare.

“Through this global trip, d’Alba not only celebrated its roots but also shared our vision for the future of beauty,” said a brand spokesperson. “We’re proud to lead the beauty industry with innovation, integrity, and global unity.”

As a fast-rising player in the premium vegan beauty sector, d’Alba used this landmark occasion to further establish its position on the world stage, showcasing the brand’s unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and radiant skincare.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc2ae60e-f819-4be0-84bc-bdc2f7e9167b