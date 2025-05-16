xSuite Nordic Invites Customers to the 2025 User Conference in Copenhagen

Under the Theme "One Team. One Journey," the Software Provider Showcases Innovations and Solutions for the Finance Sector

Copenhagen/Denmark, May 16, 2025 – xSuite Nordic cordially invites users and partners to its 2025 User Conference on June 12 in Copenhagen, offering an immersive experience into future-ready technologies. This one-day event will bring together IT and finance professionals to explore key developments in invoice processing, artificial intelligence, SAP S/4HANA, cloud computing, and SAP Clean Core strategies.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into how technologies such as AI and cloud platforms are accelerating digital transformation and opening new opportunities in finance. xSuite will present its latest product innovations, share its strategic roadmap, and provide a glimpse into emerging tech trends that are reshaping the financial landscape.

Program Highlights

1. Deep Dive: Artificial Intelligence – Discover how xSuite’s Prediction Server delivers AI-powered support for invoice processing within SAP environments. This session will demonstrate how AI is extending its reach across financial workflows and how Large Language Models (LLMs) are revolutionizing document recognition and data extraction.

2. Deep Dive: SAP S/4HANA and Cloud – With many organizations advancing their SAP S/4HANA migration, aligning with SAP’s Clean Core strategy is becoming critical—even within Private Cloud infrastructures—to avoid future technical debt. This session will provide insights into xSuite’s modern solution architecture, including SAP-integrated Business Solutions 6.0 and applications built on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

The conference will conclude with networking opportunities and open discussions about customer requirements, highlighting xSuite’s role as a trusted partner in digital transformation.

Event Details:

xSuite User Conference

Date : June 12, 2025

Location : Danish Architecture Center | Bryghuspladsen 10 | 1473 Copenhagen

Time : 09:00 AM – 3:00 PM

More information and registration : xSuite User Conference 2025 in Copenhagen



About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

