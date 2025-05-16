Adult Vaccine Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Increasing Geriatric Population and Immunosenescence, Increasing Government Vaccination Campaigns and Awareness, Advancements in Innovations

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Vaccine Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adult Vaccines Market was worth USD 21.77 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to hit USD 37.18 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2025 and 2033. Demand for vaccines increases due to mounting awareness regarding immunization in adults, high disease incidence, and an ageing global population.



Adult vaccines are the vaccines specifically for persons 18 years and above that are given to prevent disease from various infections. Although vaccination in childhood establishes initial immunity, adult immunization is important to sustain long-term health and ward off disease epidemics. Vaccines commonly recommended for adults are against influenza, hepatitis A and B, human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes zoster or shingles, pneumococcal disease, tetanus, and diphtheria. These vaccines are especially crucial for older adults, those with chronic diseases, healthcare personnel, and travelers.





The demand for adult vaccines has increased across the world, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, which showed the importance of immunization among elderly people. Governments and health bodies increasingly advocate for adult immunization through increased awareness campaigns and standard health check-ups. Industrialized countries like Europe and North America have established adult vaccination programs, whereas developing economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are building their public health infrastructure to enhance adult vaccine coverage. This change is generating robust global demand for adult vaccines.



Growth Drivers in the Global Adult Vaccines Market

Increasing Geriatric Population and Immunosenescence



The world population is growing old very fast, thus increasing the age-related diseases and a compromised immune system, which is referred to as immunosenescence. As people grow older, they become weaker in fighting infections, and immunization at the right time becomes necessary. Vaccines like influenza, shingles, and pneumococcal are most sought after among the elderly.

By 2030, 1 in 6 individuals on the planet will be 60 years or older, with this age group growing from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, it will reach 2.1 billion, and those 80 and above will triple to 426 million. As a result, global healthcare systems are adding routine adult immunization to preventive care plans. This demographic shift is strongly propelling the demand for adult vaccines and motivating pharmaceutical firms to develop age-specific and more potent formulations.



More Government Vaccination Campaigns and Awareness



Governments and global health agencies are stepping up efforts to promote adult immunization through awareness campaigns and subsidized vaccination programs. Programs like the CDC's adult immunization schedule and WHO's expanded immunization agenda are raising public awareness and acceptance of adult vaccines. These initiatives focus on preventing preventable hospitalizations, minimizing healthcare expenditures, and restraining the spread of preventable disease among adults.

With supportive regulatory measures and increased public health focus, these initiatives are driving up higher vaccine penetration rates in developed and emerging economies, serving as a key market growth catalyst. World Immunization Week, which occurs during the fourth week of April 2025, encourages the value of immunization to safeguard all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases. The Vaccines National Strategic Plan 2021-2025 provides the U.S. vision for the elimination of these diseases within the next five years.



Improvements in Vaccine Technology and Innovation



Innovations in vaccine technology - recombinant DNA methods, mRNA platforms, and adjuvant systems - are improving vaccine efficacy, safety, and shelf life. These advances facilitate quicker production of adult-specific needs vaccines such as HPV, shingles, and flu. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic catapulted R&D spending and collaborations, which overtrickled into wider vaccine innovation. Pharmaceutical companies are currently concentrating on combination vaccines and multivalent adult vaccines with enhanced convenience and coverage.

These technological leaps are opening up new opportunities in the global adult vaccines market, encouraging wider immunization across various adult age groups. April 2025, Uganda's Ministry of Health has confirmed the introduction of the R21/Matrix-MT malaria vaccine into routine immunization, making it the 19th African country to do so. The vaccine will first target 1.1 million children under the age of two in 105 high- and moderate-transmission districts, with nationwide rollout plans.



Global Adult Vaccines Market Challenges

Vaccine Hesitancy and Misinformation



Despite demonstrated efficacy, adult vaccination is resisted due to pervasive misinformation and doubt. Adult individuals downplay the danger of vaccine-preventable disease or feel immunization is solely needed during childhood. Social media sites frequently drive vaccine hesitancy by disseminating false information regarding side effects and safety. This resistance impedes uptake, particularly in low- and middle-income countries with poor health literacy. Addressing misinformation and enhancing trust in public health advice is critical to overcoming this obstacle and attaining widespread adult vaccine coverage.



High Costs and Restricted Access in Low-Income Areas



Adult vaccines may be costly, especially in nations without universal healthcare coverage. In low-income areas, access to crucial vaccines is restricted because of poor infrastructure, lack of cold chain logistics, and prohibitive out-of-pocket expenses. In contrast to pediatric vaccines, that are subsidized or delivered through global schemes such as GAVI, adult immunization does not have a similar financing arrangement in most nations. Such an approach of financing and logistics hampers the distribution of vaccines as well as efforts to establish a robust adult immunization program, thus slowing market growth overall.

