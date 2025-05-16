Europe Meal Replacement Products Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Herbalife, The Simply Good Foods Co, Nestle, Peeroton, Huel, THG, USN, and Abnormal

In Europe, meal replacement foods are very common among those who are busy and need easy and healthy meal alternatives. Working professionals, sports people, and those controlling their weight are popular users of these foods. They are used by many to supplement their diet with the required nutrients while lowering the calorie intake. Meal replacements are also used in clinical nutrition for those with certain dietary limitations or medical conditions that require them to have balanced diets. The increasing need for plant-based, protein-fortified, and clean-label meal replacement products is influencing the European market. As consumers become more health-conscious, more and more of them are choosing these convenient products as part of their everyday nutrition and wellness regime.

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Meal Replacement Products Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Meal Replacement Products Market size was valued at US$ 2.04 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 3.91 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% during 2025-2033

The market is spurred by the growing health awareness, hectic lifestyle, and increasing demand for healthy, nutritionally complete meal substitutes. Growing product innovations, such as plant-based and protein-based options, further aid market expansion across the region.



Meal replacement products are well-balanced foods that serve to replace a standard meal and offer the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. They are available in different forms such as shakes, bars, powders, and ready-to-drink products. They are prepared to maintain weight, achieve fitness, and maintain overall health by providing regulated calories and macronutrients.

Growth Drivers in the Europe Meal Replacement Products Market

Increasing Health Consciousness and Demand for Balanced Nutrition

Europeans are increasingly focusing on health and nutrition and are showing preference for meal replacement items that are convenient without giving up on dietary balance. They want nutrient-rich substitutes for normal meals to assist in weight control, muscle recovery, and all-around well-being. With an increasing awareness of illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and digestive problems, meal replacements rich in proteins, fibers, and basic vitamins have gained popularity. This change towards healthier diets is driving growth for the European meal replacement market.

Busy Lives and Increasing Demand for Convenience

Urbanization, long working hours, and hectic lifestyles have created an increasing demand for convenient and healthy meal solutions. Meal replacement foods offer a convenient option to home-cooked meals, which makes them perfect for busy professionals, students, and travelers. Ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, meal replacement bars, and on-the-go powders address consumers looking for quick yet healthy alternatives. Growing demand for quick solutions in the contemporary world is playing a key role in propelling market growth. Europe's fast-food market is greatly affected by urbanization and evolving lifestyles.

By 2024, more than 75% of Europe's population resides in cities, which increases demand for quick-service restaurants to support busy lifestyles. Convenience foods are now more popular than ever, as Eurostat identified a 35% increase in fast-food expenditure in urban agglomerations from 2022 to 2024. Such a trend is particularly prevalent in younger consumers, with more than 60% opting for fast food due to its convenience advantages, cementing the fast-food market's advancement in large cities.

Growth of Plant-Based and Functional Meal Replacement Products

The growing need for functional and plant-based food alternatives has prompted the development of meal replacement products containing plant proteins, superfoods, and probiotics. European consumers are increasingly moving towards vegan, lactose-free, and gluten-free diets, opening up a market for alternative meal replacements that cater to their dietary needs.

Meal replacements with added specific health benefits, including immunity-boosting ingredients and digestive health support, are also gaining popularity. This trend is also propelling product diversification and market growth. Sept 2024, Arla Foods rolled out a new line of milk-based beverages in Denmark as meal replacement products for busy lifestyles consumers. They are offered in vanilla hazelnut and chocolate caramel flavors. They contain 12g of fibre and 30g of protein.

Europe Meal Replacement Products Market Challenges

High Product Costs and Affordability Issues

Meal replacement foods tend to be premium-priced because of the expense of good-quality ingredients, formulation technology, and regulatory compliance. Although they are convenient and nutritious, their premium prices relative to regular meals might discourage price-conscious consumers. Economic instability in certain European nations also restricts access, especially among middle- and lower-income segments. Producers must strike a balance between making products affordable while ensuring quality and nutritional content.

Consumer Skepticism and Preference for Whole Foods

Although convenient, some European consumers are not convinced of the long-term health benefits of meal replacements. A lot of consumers prefer whole foods to processed versions, suspecting that meal replacements will be nutrient-poor or contain artificial additives. Some others think that drinking or eating meal-based bars may not be as filling as usual food. The challenge is to overcome these beliefs through clear labeling, education, and clean-label formulations in order to drive the market.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$2.04 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$3.91 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.5%
Regions CoveredEurope



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Meal Replacement Products Market

6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product Type
6.2 By Application
6.3 By Distribution Channel
6.4 By Country

7. Product Type
7.1 Ready-to-Drink Products
7.2 Nutritional Bars
7.3 Powdered Supplements
7.4 Other Product Types

8. Application
8.1 Weight Loss
8.2 Weight Gain
8.3 Convalescence
8.4 Wound Healing
8.5 Physical Fitness
8.6 Others

9. Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
9.2 Online Retail Stores
9.3 Convenience Stores
9.4 Specialty Stores
9.5 Other

10. Country
10.1 Spain
10.2 United Kingdom
10.3 Germany
10.4 France
10.5 Italy
10.6 Russia
10.7 Rest of Europe

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Competition
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threats

13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Overviews
13.2 Key Person
13.3 Recent Developments
13.4 Revenue

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Amway Corp.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Peeroton GmbH
  • Huel Inc.
  • THG PLC (MyProtein)
  • USN- Ultimate Sports Nutrition
  • Abnormal

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

