Europe Meal Replacement Products Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Herbalife, The Simply Good Foods Co, Nestle, Peeroton, Huel, THG, USN, and Abnormal

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Meal Replacement Products Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Meal Replacement Products Market size was valued at US$ 2.04 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 3.91 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% during 2025-2033

The market is spurred by the growing health awareness, hectic lifestyle, and increasing demand for healthy, nutritionally complete meal substitutes. Growing product innovations, such as plant-based and protein-based options, further aid market expansion across the region.







Meal replacement products are well-balanced foods that serve to replace a standard meal and offer the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. They are available in different forms such as shakes, bars, powders, and ready-to-drink products. They are prepared to maintain weight, achieve fitness, and maintain overall health by providing regulated calories and macronutrients.



Growth Drivers in the Europe Meal Replacement Products Market

Increasing Health Consciousness and Demand for Balanced Nutrition



Europeans are increasingly focusing on health and nutrition and are showing preference for meal replacement items that are convenient without giving up on dietary balance. They want nutrient-rich substitutes for normal meals to assist in weight control, muscle recovery, and all-around well-being. With an increasing awareness of illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and digestive problems, meal replacements rich in proteins, fibers, and basic vitamins have gained popularity. This change towards healthier diets is driving growth for the European meal replacement market.



Busy Lives and Increasing Demand for Convenience



Urbanization, long working hours, and hectic lifestyles have created an increasing demand for convenient and healthy meal solutions. Meal replacement foods offer a convenient option to home-cooked meals, which makes them perfect for busy professionals, students, and travelers. Ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, meal replacement bars, and on-the-go powders address consumers looking for quick yet healthy alternatives. Growing demand for quick solutions in the contemporary world is playing a key role in propelling market growth. Europe's fast-food market is greatly affected by urbanization and evolving lifestyles.



By 2024, more than 75% of Europe's population resides in cities, which increases demand for quick-service restaurants to support busy lifestyles. Convenience foods are now more popular than ever, as Eurostat identified a 35% increase in fast-food expenditure in urban agglomerations from 2022 to 2024. Such a trend is particularly prevalent in younger consumers, with more than 60% opting for fast food due to its convenience advantages, cementing the fast-food market's advancement in large cities.



Growth of Plant-Based and Functional Meal Replacement Products



The growing need for functional and plant-based food alternatives has prompted the development of meal replacement products containing plant proteins, superfoods, and probiotics. European consumers are increasingly moving towards vegan, lactose-free, and gluten-free diets, opening up a market for alternative meal replacements that cater to their dietary needs.

Meal replacements with added specific health benefits, including immunity-boosting ingredients and digestive health support, are also gaining popularity. This trend is also propelling product diversification and market growth. Sept 2024, Arla Foods rolled out a new line of milk-based beverages in Denmark as meal replacement products for busy lifestyles consumers. They are offered in vanilla hazelnut and chocolate caramel flavors. They contain 12g of fibre and 30g of protein.



Europe Meal Replacement Products Market Challenges

High Product Costs and Affordability Issues



Meal replacement foods tend to be premium-priced because of the expense of good-quality ingredients, formulation technology, and regulatory compliance. Although they are convenient and nutritious, their premium prices relative to regular meals might discourage price-conscious consumers. Economic instability in certain European nations also restricts access, especially among middle- and lower-income segments. Producers must strike a balance between making products affordable while ensuring quality and nutritional content.



Consumer Skepticism and Preference for Whole Foods



Although convenient, some European consumers are not convinced of the long-term health benefits of meal replacements. A lot of consumers prefer whole foods to processed versions, suspecting that meal replacements will be nutrient-poor or contain artificial additives. Some others think that drinking or eating meal-based bars may not be as filling as usual food. The challenge is to overcome these beliefs through clear labeling, education, and clean-label formulations in order to drive the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Meal Replacement Products Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Country



7. Product Type

7.1 Ready-to-Drink Products

7.2 Nutritional Bars

7.3 Powdered Supplements

7.4 Other Product Types



8. Application

8.1 Weight Loss

8.2 Weight Gain

8.3 Convalescence

8.4 Wound Healing

8.5 Physical Fitness

8.6 Others



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

9.2 Online Retail Stores

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.5 Other



10. Country

10.1 Spain

10.2 United Kingdom

10.3 Germany

10.4 France

10.5 Italy

10.6 Russia

10.7 Rest of Europe



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overviews

13.2 Key Person

13.3 Recent Developments

13.4 Revenue

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Simply Good Foods Company

Nestle S.A.

Peeroton GmbH

Huel Inc.

THG PLC (MyProtein)

USN- Ultimate Sports Nutrition

Abnormal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bee7a9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment