United States Nutraceuticals Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring PepsiCo, General Mills, Nestle, Kellogg, Herbalife, Danone, Now Foods, Alticor, Red Bull, and Abbott Laboratories

The United States market for nutraceuticals is anticipated to produce revenue of US$ 161.8 billion in 2024 and grow to US$ 292.88 billion in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82% between 2025 and 2033. It is fueled by higher demand from consumers for functional food, dietary supplements, and natural health products spurred by a heightened level of awareness about health as well as trends in preventive care.







Nutraceuticals are food products that contain benefits in addition to basic nutrition. They comprise dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages with medicinal or physiological benefits. Some examples of common nutraceuticals are vitamins, minerals, probiotics, herbal extracts, and fortified foods.



Nutraceuticals have an important place in preventive healthcare in the United States. With increasing health awareness, customers look for foods that enhance immunity, digestion, heart health, and overall health. Functional foods like omega-3-fortified foods, protein supplements, and probiotics are popularly consumed.

Moreover, dietary supplements also address the gaps in nutrients, enhance brain function, and ensure healthy aging. Nutraceutical demand in the United States is fueled by an aging population, hectic lifestyles, and growing demand for natural health products. Customers prefer plant-based, organic, and scientifically researched products. As the incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases increases, nutraceuticals increasingly become a dominant part of an improved lifestyle.



Drivers of United States Nutraceuticals Market Growth

Health Consciousness on the Rise and Preventive Care



Heightened health awareness has driven the consumption of nutraceuticals in the U.S. Consumers are increasingly taking proactive steps towards avoiding chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases by adding dietary supplements and functional foods to their daily lives. Consequently, companies are launching new products with natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients to meet the needs of health-aware consumers.

Moreover, government programs encouraging nutrition and wellness also contribute to the growth of the nutraceutical market. July 2024, Zeam Health & Wellness, a multi-specialty clinic with offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Folsom, will be opening in Northern California. Pacific Heartwood Wellness and Zeam Medical Group established it to offer holistic, personalized mental health care that merges empathy and research.



Increasing Aging Population and Need for Functional Foods



With an aging population of the United States, there is a rising need for nutraceuticals that improve longevity and correct age-related health issues. Functional foods with joint health, cognitive function, bone strength, and heart health products are gaining popularity. Foods fortified with omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and vitamins are popular across the globe. Increased demand for convenience has created the popularity of fortified cereals, energy drinks, and milk products as a part of daily nutrition. The U.S. population is likely to age as life expectancy increases and birth rates decline. Today, an estimated 62 million adults 65 and older comprise 18% of the population. In 2054, this segment is estimated to increase to 84 million, or 23% of the population.



Growth of E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales



Growth in online shopping and direct-to-consumer channels has played an important role in developing the U.S. nutraceuticals industry. Shoppers have greater access to a larger range of products online, enabling them to compare ingredients, read reviews, and make educated choices. E-commerce has allowed brands to connect with niche consumer bases and provide subscription-based services, guaranteeing ongoing consumer interaction. Digital marketing, social media, and influencer promotions further enhance the demand for nutraceuticals. July 2024, Nuherbs is a third-generation family-owned company that manufactures, imports, and distributes Chinese herbs and supplements. They have just rolled out a wholesale B2B E-commerce site named Spree, which has a mobile-first user interface optimized for repeat customers as well as new customers. Spree is integrated with an ERP solution for smooth order fulfillment and automated accounting, built and supported by Spark Solutions.



Difficulties in the United States Nutraceuticals Industry

Compliance with Regulations and Labeling Woes



The U.S. nutraceuticals industry is governed by strict regulation by the FDA and other bodies. Product safety, proper labeling, and adherence to health claims are required. Manufacturers may face difficulties with recurrent changes in rules, which increases research, formulation, and testing for compliance at a higher cost. Misleading statements or non-compliance with guidelines can have legal repercussions and loss of customer confidence.



High Competition and Price Sensitivity



The U.S. nutraceuticals industry is very competitive, with many players having a range of products. Consumers are exposed to a wide range of options, and it becomes difficult for brands to stand out. Price sensitivity among consumers also affects sales, particularly for premium products. Firms must spend on branding, innovation, and value-added features to retain customer loyalty and support premium pricing.



United States Nutraceuticals Specialty Stores Market



Specialty stores are an important channel for the distribution of nutraceuticals, providing a carefully selected range of health-oriented products. Specialty stores address the needs of niche consumers by selling organic, plant-based, and high-quality dietary supplements. Personalized advice, expert guidance, and loyalty schemes make the shopping experience more enjoyable, and specialty stores become the first choice for health-oriented consumers.



United States Nutraceuticals Drug Stores/Pharmacies Market



Pharmacies and drug stores are a significant distribution channel for nutraceuticals in the U.S. Customers rely on these stores for buying supplements with professional recommendations. Most pharmacies provide private-label nutraceuticals, increasing their product offerings. The increasing trend of dietary supplements recommended by pharmacists has increased sales in this category.





