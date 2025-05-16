North America Frozen and Canned Seafood Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Sustainability and Health Trends Shape the Future Landscape, Advancements in Freezing Technology Boost Demand

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Frozen and Canned Seafood Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America canned and frozen seafood market, valued at USD 24.26 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 26.84 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 1.14% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by rising demand for convenient, long-shelf-life seafood products and increased health awareness. Technological advancements in freezing and sustainable sourcing bolster this trend. Recent years have seen a surge in the popularity of seafood due to hectic lifestyles, an inclination towards protein-rich diets, and growing health consciousness. Supermarkets, online channels, and specialty stores have expanded their offerings, thus increasing accessibility. The emphasis on sustainability is motivating consumers to choose responsibly produced seafood. Health consciousness and demand for high-protein diets are catalysts for market growth.

Consumers are turning to seafood for its rich protein and omega-3 content, boosting its consumption. Frozen seafood, in particular, aids consumers in incorporating seafood into their diets without spoilage concerns. In May 2022, Smallfood, based in Nova Scotia, ventured into the alt seafood sector with a high-protein, marine-based wholefood ingredient. The expansion of online and e-commerce channels significantly impacts the market. The abundance of products available through online grocery stores and delivery services widens consumer choices. E-commerce platforms offer thorough product information and subscription services, encouraging repeat purchases.

In February 2024, The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) launched a program promoting direct-to-consumer seafood sales. Advances in freezing and canning technologies have enhanced the appeal of these products. Techniques like flash freezing retain texture and nutritional value, while innovative canning processes reduce preservatives. Canadian company Scout, for instance, introduced improved canned seafood products using their sustainable model. However, sustainability issues and overfishing are ongoing challenges.

Strict regulations and certification standards pose significant hurdles, causing companies to navigate rising production costs. Additionally, competition from fresh seafood and plant-based alternatives necessitates differentiation based on quality and sustainability. Market players such as Bumble Bee Seafoods, Gorton's, SeaPak, and Morey's are enhancing product offerings. Shrimp, a high-demand product, sees greater availability year-round thanks to advances in preservation.

Convenience stores boost accessibility with pre-marinated products, while the online market offers added transparency and variety. In Mexico, frozen and canned seafood consumption is on the rise due to urbanization and international trade expansion. Del Pacifico Seafoods is an example of branding innovations in frozen shrimp. In the U.S., major retailers diversify offerings, focusing on sustainability labels like MSC.

In Canada, government support for sustainable fishing aligns with consumer preferences. Phillips Foods' acquisition of processing facilities emphasizes this trend. Key market segments span frozen and canned types, distribution channels, and geographical regions, with major players driving innovations and maintaining market leadership.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $26.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.1% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. North America Frozen and Canned Seafood Market



6. Market Share Analysis



7. Type



8. Distribution Channel



9. Country



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Key Players Analysis

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.

American Tuna Inc.

Beaver Street Fisheries

Dongwon Industries Ltd

Dulcich Inc.

FCF Co. Ltd

Gulf Shrimp Co. LLC

High Liner Foods Inc.

Mowi ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6fcyu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment