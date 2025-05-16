In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033: Demand for Personalized Medicine Spurs Growth, Emerging Markets Fuel Rapid Expansion, AI and Genomics Revolutionize Prospects

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is set to reach a value of USD 160.68 billion by 2033, growing from USD 97.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% from 2025 to 2033. Key factors driving this growth include an aging global population, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, technological advancements, and shifting consumer preferences towards personalized medicine.

An elaborate study in the "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Global" report outlines market segmentation by test types, products, usability, applications, and end users across major regions. The IVD sector is crucial in the healthcare landscape by providing essential tools for diagnosing, monitoring, and preventing illnesses. IVD tests analyze samples such as blood, urine, and tissue outside the body to identify a range of health conditions. This sector is bolstered by rapid technological trends like automation and point-of-care testing, which promote precise, swift, and cost-effective diagnostic solutions.

The demand for IVD products is propelled by a burgeoning aging population, which will see persons aged 60 and over double by 2050. This demographic shift contributes to a rise in geriatric ailments like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, which require regular diagnostics for early detection and management.

Moreover, the market is harnessing opportunities from the prevalence of chronic diseases; for instance, the International Diabetes Federation projects that by 2045, 783 million people globally could be living with diabetes. The adoption of IVD tests by healthcare providers aids in early screening and identification of risk factors, optimizing intervention strategies. Notable product launches like Abbott's Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test and Roche's VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel exemplify the market's dynamic nature.

Personalized medicine also fuels IVD demand by tailoring medical care to individual genetic, lifestyle, and other factors. During 2023, innovative collaborations and regulatory initiatives such as Precision Medicine Centre's genomic diagnostics introduction and WHO's Essential Diagnostics List have further catalyzed industry expansion.

Despite facing significant competition and regulatory complexities, the industry witnesses consistent technological progress. Innovations like Roche's CE-marked AAV5 DetectCDx and Siemens Healthineers' Atellica Solution underscore the drive towards sophistication in diagnostics.

Globally, the IVD market sees varied regional dynamics, with matured sectors in the U.S. and the UK focusing on technological integration and precision diagnostics. Emerging markets like India and Saudi Arabia are experiencing brisk growth driven by healthcare awareness and infrastructure improvements underpinned by state initiatives.

Key industry players such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. focus on leveraging technological advancements to maintain market prominence amidst a landscape of evolving diagnostics needs. Continuous innovation and strategic partnerships remain vital as the market navigates challenges and opportunities ahead.

