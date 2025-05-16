Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry and Competition Analysis, Forecast to 2029 - AI, Nanotech, and 3D Printing Among Key Disruptors Shaping the Future of Pharmaceutical Drug Development

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry: Competitive Landscape 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market was valued at USD 1.6 Trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.2 Trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.5%.
This report discusses the global pharmaceutical drugs industry and its competitive landscape in terms of significant player market ranking and top pharmaceutical drugs. Company profiles of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.
This research report analyzes the global market for pharmaceutical drugs and its competitive landscape through 2029. It covers leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs and the companies providing pharmaceutical services to biopharma and pharmaceutical firms), competitive intelligence and technological advances.
The analysis includes recent developments in the product portfolios of major companies, as well as market share and rankings. The regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The analyst estimated market size data for 2023 (base year) and forecast values for 2024 through the end of 2029. This report also examines drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market.
The report includes:
- 57 data tables and 152 additional tables
- Evaluation of the current and future market potential of the pharmaceutical industry, featuring a look at the competitive landscape of the 50 leading pharmaceutical manufacturers
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021-2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Discussion of the opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, along with an evaluation of the competitive environment, regulatory landscape, and technological trends and advances
- A look at the regulatory and pricing scenarios in the global market, with an emphasis on recently enacted regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of patent activity, including key granted and published patents
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma manufacturers, including: Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|272
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.6 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.2 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process
- Future Perspectives
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Sourcing
- Drug Manufacturing
- QC and Compliance
- Distribution
- Regulatory Approval and Pricing Constraints
- Sales and Marketing
- Reverse Logistics and Returns
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Healthcare Expenditures
- Focus on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Populations
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Concerns
- Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization
- Lack of Oncology Professionals
- Market Opportunities
- Focus on Health Equity and Accessibility
- AI in Oncology
- Emerging Markets
- Market Challenges
- Price Pressures and Market Access
- Environmental Impact and Sustainability
- Counterfeit Drugs
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals
- U.S.
- EU Approval Process
- Japan Approval Process
- India Approval Process
- Brazil Approval Process
- GMP Compliance
- Establishment Registration
- Drug Registration and Listing
- Local Agent Requirements
- Responsibilities of the U.S. Agent
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Nanotechnology
- 3D Printing
- Patent Analysis
- Takeaways
Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Pharmaceutical Drug Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry
- Environmental
- Social
- Governance
- Understanding ESG Data
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Global Market Shares of Pharmaceutical Drug Companies
- Strategies of Major Pharmaceutical Drug Manufacturers
- Distribution Networks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Sources
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Argenx
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Baxter
- Bayer AG
- Biocon
- Biogen
- Biomarin
- Biontech SE
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- CSL
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Galderma
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Grifols SA
- GSK PLC
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Incyte
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- Lilly
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Moderna Inc.
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sino Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
