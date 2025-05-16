Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry and Competition Analysis, Forecast to 2029 - AI, Nanotech, and 3D Printing Among Key Disruptors Shaping the Future of Pharmaceutical Drug Development

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry: Competitive Landscape 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market was valued at USD 1.6 Trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.2 Trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.5%.



This report discusses the global pharmaceutical drugs industry and its competitive landscape in terms of significant player market ranking and top pharmaceutical drugs. Company profiles of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.



This research report analyzes the global market for pharmaceutical drugs and its competitive landscape through 2029. It covers leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs and the companies providing pharmaceutical services to biopharma and pharmaceutical firms), competitive intelligence and technological advances.

The analysis includes recent developments in the product portfolios of major companies, as well as market share and rankings. The regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The analyst estimated market size data for 2023 (base year) and forecast values for 2024 through the end of 2029. This report also examines drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market.



The report includes:

57 data tables and 152 additional tables

Evaluation of the current and future market potential of the pharmaceutical industry, featuring a look at the competitive landscape of the 50 leading pharmaceutical manufacturers

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021-2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Discussion of the opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, along with an evaluation of the competitive environment, regulatory landscape, and technological trends and advances

A look at the regulatory and pricing scenarios in the global market, with an emphasis on recently enacted regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of patent activity, including key granted and published patents

Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma manufacturers, including: Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.2 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process

Future Perspectives

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Sourcing

Drug Manufacturing

QC and Compliance

Distribution

Regulatory Approval and Pricing Constraints

Sales and Marketing

Reverse Logistics and Returns

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Healthcare Expenditures

Focus on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Populations

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Concerns

Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization

Lack of Oncology Professionals

Market Opportunities

Focus on Health Equity and Accessibility

AI in Oncology

Emerging Markets

Market Challenges

Price Pressures and Market Access

Environmental Impact and Sustainability

Counterfeit Drugs

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals

U.S.

EU Approval Process

Japan Approval Process

India Approval Process

Brazil Approval Process

GMP Compliance

Establishment Registration

Drug Registration and Listing

Local Agent Requirements

Responsibilities of the U.S. Agent

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Nanotechnology

3D Printing

Patent Analysis

Takeaways

Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Pharmaceutical Drug Industry: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry

Environmental

Social

Governance

Understanding ESG Data

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Global Market Shares of Pharmaceutical Drug Companies

Strategies of Major Pharmaceutical Drug Manufacturers

Distribution Networks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

Sources

Company Profiles

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Argenx

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter

Bayer AG

Biocon

Biogen

Biomarin

Biontech SE

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

CSL

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Galderma

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Grifols SA

GSK PLC

H. Lundbeck A/S

Incyte

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Les Laboratoires Servier

Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Moderna Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Sino Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

