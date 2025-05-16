Convenience Food Market Forecast Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of General Mills, Conagra Brands, Nestle, Hormel Foods, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Nomad Foods, and B&G Foods

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convenience Food Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Convenience Food Market is expected to reach US$ 542.01 billion in 2033 from US$ 925.87 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.13% from 2025 to 2033

Changing lifestyles and hectic schedules, fast urbanization and the on-the-go culture, rising levels of disposable income, globalization and cultural influences, and growing health and wellness concerns are all contributing factors to the market's moderate rise.







Pre-made or simple-to-prepare foods that are intended to save time and effort when preparing meals are referred to as convenience foods. These foods are quite popular among those who are busy or have poor cooking skills because they usually only need to be heated or barely cooked. Ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, canned goods, snacks, and quick products like soups and noodles are all considered convenience foods. Convenience food consumption has increased as a result of changing lifestyles and urbanization. They come in a variety of formats to accommodate varied dietary requirements and tastes, are usually made for a longer shelf life, and frequently contain preservatives.



The market for convenience foods is expanding as a result of urbanization, hectic lives, and rising desire for quick and simple meal options. As work schedules and time limitations increase, consumers are looking for ready-to-eat, time-saving options. Additionally, the demand for packaged goods is driven by shifting eating habits and an increase in disposable money. The industry is expanding as a result of health-conscious tendencies, as more options such as plant-based, low-calorie, and organic convenience foods become available. The convenience food industry is further supported by technological developments in food preservation and e-commerce accessibility.



Growth Drivers for the Convenience Food Market

Growing disposable income



Convenience food business expansion has been greatly aided by rising levels of disposable income worldwide. People frequently look for ways to improve their quality of life, including their dietary choices, when their finances rise. Customers are now willing to spend more on convenient and high-quality food options as a result of this change in consumer behavior. Because they can afford the premium of pre-packaged, ready-to-eat, or gourmet convenience meals and are less price sensitive, consumers with greater earnings are more likely to choose convenience foods. For convenience, variety, and quality, these people are frequently prepared to pay for convenience foods. The need for specialized and niche items in the convenience food industry is driven by both premium convenience foods and increased disposable incomes.



Busy schedules and shifting lifestyles



The market has been significantly influenced by shifting lifestyles and the accelerating speed of modern living. The need for quick and easy food options is increasing as people's daily schedules get busier and they have less time to prepare meals. This problem can be solved by convenience foods, which give customers quick and easy meals that are ready to eat. It can be difficult for modern consumers to dedicate hours to cooking because they frequently juggle obligations to their families, jobs, and social circles. Given the prevalence of demanding occupations and lengthy commutes in urban regions, this trend is especially noticeable there. In order to meet the need for quick and easy meals, convenience foods have thus become a mainstay in many homes.



Urbanization and the Culture of On-the-Go



The market has been driven in large part by urbanization. As more people move to cities in pursuit of greater employment prospects and higher living standards, they frequently end up in hectic settings where time is of the essence. An on-the-go culture has emerged as a result of this change, where people depend on portable, quick, and easy eating options. There is limited time for traditional cooking in urban areas due to hectic social life, long workdays, and crowded commutes. As a result, people use convenience foods like fast food, microwaveable meals, and grab-and-go snacks to effectively and swiftly sate their hunger.



Challenges in the Convenience Food Market

Quality and Nutrition concern



In the market for convenience foods, quality and nutrition present major obstacles. There are questions regarding the nutritional value of many convenience foods because they are heavy in harmful fats, artificial additives, and preservatives. Customers are demanding convenient and nutrient-dense solutions as they become more health conscious. One of the biggest challenges facing food manufacturers in adapting to changing consumer tastes is striking a balance between convenience and high-quality ingredients while preserving taste, texture, and longer shelf life.



Sustainability



The convenience food industry faces significant sustainability challenges, especially with relation to packaging waste and environmental effect. A large number of convenience foods contribute to pollution by using non-recyclable materials and single-use plastic. Furthermore, excessive energy use and resource depletion may result from the widespread manufacture of processed goods. Businesses are under pressure to implement sustainable sourcing, packaging, and manufacturing methods without sacrificing affordability or convenience as customers place a higher value on environmentally friendly operations.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis

General Mills Inc.

Conagra Brands

Nestle S.A.

Hormel Foods

Unilever PLC

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nomad Foods Ltd

B&G Foods, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $542.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $925.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Convenience Food Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By Countries



7. Product

7.1 Ready-to-eat

7.2 Frozen food



8. Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Online Retail

8.4 Others



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Persons

12.3 Recent Development & Strategies

12.4 Revenue Analysis

