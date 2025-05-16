Digital Pathology Markets and Companies Analysis 2021-2029, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players - Roche, 3DHISTECH, Nikon Instruments, Danaher Corp., Indica Labs and More

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Digital Pathology Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.9%.
In 2023, North America held 42.6% of the global market for digital pathology, a share valued at $3 billion. The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%, reaching about $6 billion by the end of 2029. The digital pathology market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the 2024 through 2029 period. The digital pathology market is rapidly evolving, driven by the need for enhanced lab productivity, cost reduction and artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Digital pathology, telepathology and cloud solutions enable faster diagnostics, seamless collaboration and real-time data access.
These technologies are revolutionizing healthcare delivery particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where a critical shortage of the pathology services needed for clinical care is driving the adoption of digital pathology. The need for remote diagnostics and virtual education in pathology, because they enable improved access to expert consultations and enhanced training opportunities, has also accelerated the implementation of digital solutions.
In North America, a strong commitment to building healthcare infrastructure, a well established R&D ecosystem and supportive regulatory frameworks are the key factors fueling the growth of digital pathology. Artificial intelligence (AI) integration has further expanded its applications, ranging from basic cell detection algorithms for specific cell counting to fully automated analysis of whole slide imaging (WSI), enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.
Report Scope
This report analyzes the digital pathology market, providing forecasted trends and sales projections for this market through 2029. It covers key market players, product segments, supporting technologies, emerging trends, competitive intelligence, major geographies and their competitive landscapes, and it offers regional insights. The report's in-depth analysis of market dynamics and their impact(s) forms the foundation for its qualitative assessments and market estimates.
Digital pathology is the process of converting glass slide samples into digital images to enable electronic analysis, storage and sharing. This conversion, which enhances diagnostic accuracy, collaboration and efficiency by facilitating advanced imaging, computational analysis and telepathology, has revolutionized pathology with data-driven insights and remote consultations.
While this report outlines the conventional processes of pathology laboratories, it does not include market analysis for traditional lab devices such as microscopes and slides. The connectivity and network issues discussed are specific to data and information related to pathology lab diagnoses, excluding broader hospital-based mHealth (Mobile Health) concerns. This report's coverage of telepathology is focused on diagnostic applications, research and development (R&D), and education and training but does not address telemedicine at a broader level.
This report addresses regulatory aspects, including innovations; technological advances (patents and approvals); and the latest trends, preferences and developments in digital pathology. As part of its analysis, it segments the digital pathology market by system, type, application and end user. The market has also been segmented into the following major geographies, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World, and there is focused coverage of countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China.
The report includes:
- 91 data tables and 57 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market for digital pathology technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Descriptions of the upcoming market opportunities for the digital pathology market, factors driving its growth, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments
- Estimates of the market size and forecasts for the digital pathology market in value (USD millions) terms, and a corresponding market share analysis by system, type, application, end user and geographic region
- In-depth information regarding major market dynamics, technology updates, new products and applications, and COVID-19's impact on the market for digital pathology
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global market for digital pathology, with analyses and market forecasts through 2029
- Information on mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and product launches in the digital pathology industry
- Analysis of relevant patents
- A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices
- Analysis of the competitive landscape for digital pathology companies, and a value share analysis based on their segmental revenues and financial performance
- Profiles of the leading global companies, including: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3DHISTECH Ltd., Nikon Instruments Inc., Danaher Corp., and Indica Labs Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Historical Development of Digital Pathology
- Conventional Process Versus Digital Pathology
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Drivers
- Cost-Effectiveness Drives Digital Pathology Expansion
- Growing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer
- Increasing Investments and Funding in Digital Pathology
- Restraints
- Workflow Integration
- Slow Implementation of Digital Pathology in Low-Resource Countries
- Opportunities
- AI in Digital Pathology
- Technology Advances
- Challenges
- Shortage and Unequal Distribution of Pathologists
- Data Management
- Current Trends in Digital Pathology
- Collaborations to Develop Better Solutions
- Innovations to Drive Market Growth
- Cloud Computing to Enhance Healthcare Delivery Systems
- Digital and Computational Pathology
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Environment
- U.S.
- Europe
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Overview
- Market Analysis by System
- Digital IVD devices
- Digital Pathology Devices
- Digital Pathology Analytics
- Digital Pathology Communication Platform
- Digital Pathology Storage Platform
- Telepathology Systems
- Market Analysis by Type
- Digital Hematology and Clinical Pathology
- Digital Anatomical Pathology
- Digital Microbiology
- Digital Genetic Pathology
- Digital Immunopathology
- Digital Chemical Pathology
- Digital Forensic Pathology
- Market Analysis by Application
- Disease Diagnosis
- Drug Discovery and Development
- R&D and Others
- Market Analysis by End User
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Biotech and Pharma Companies
- Academic Centers and Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Overview
- Advances in Multiplexing Methods
- Advancing Molecular Pathology
- Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging
- Spatial Biomarker Integration
- Whole Slide Digital Imaging
- Cloud Computing and Digital Pathology
- AI in Digital Pathology
- Advances in AI in Digital Pathology in 2024
Chapter 7 ESG Developments
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Sustainability in Digital Pathology Market, by Major Manufacturers
- ESG Risk Ratings
- BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Digital Pathology
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Company Share Analysis
- Other Key Strategies
Chapter 10 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- 3DHISTECH Ltd.
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
- Clinisys Inc.
- Corista
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- Huron Technologies International Inc.
- Indica Labs LLC.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Ligolab Information Systems
- Mikroscan Technologies Inc.
- Nikon Instruments Inc.
- Visiopharm A/S
- Xifin Inc.
