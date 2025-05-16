Digital Pathology Markets and Companies Analysis 2021-2029, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players - Roche, 3DHISTECH, Nikon Instruments, Danaher Corp., Indica Labs and More

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Pathology Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.9%.



In 2023, North America held 42.6% of the global market for digital pathology, a share valued at $3 billion. The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%, reaching about $6 billion by the end of 2029. The digital pathology market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the 2024 through 2029 period. The digital pathology market is rapidly evolving, driven by the need for enhanced lab productivity, cost reduction and artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Digital pathology, telepathology and cloud solutions enable faster diagnostics, seamless collaboration and real-time data access.



These technologies are revolutionizing healthcare delivery particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where a critical shortage of the pathology services needed for clinical care is driving the adoption of digital pathology. The need for remote diagnostics and virtual education in pathology, because they enable improved access to expert consultations and enhanced training opportunities, has also accelerated the implementation of digital solutions.

In North America, a strong commitment to building healthcare infrastructure, a well established R&D ecosystem and supportive regulatory frameworks are the key factors fueling the growth of digital pathology. Artificial intelligence (AI) integration has further expanded its applications, ranging from basic cell detection algorithms for specific cell counting to fully automated analysis of whole slide imaging (WSI), enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.



Report Scope



This report analyzes the digital pathology market, providing forecasted trends and sales projections for this market through 2029. It covers key market players, product segments, supporting technologies, emerging trends, competitive intelligence, major geographies and their competitive landscapes, and it offers regional insights. The report's in-depth analysis of market dynamics and their impact(s) forms the foundation for its qualitative assessments and market estimates.



Digital pathology is the process of converting glass slide samples into digital images to enable electronic analysis, storage and sharing. This conversion, which enhances diagnostic accuracy, collaboration and efficiency by facilitating advanced imaging, computational analysis and telepathology, has revolutionized pathology with data-driven insights and remote consultations.



While this report outlines the conventional processes of pathology laboratories, it does not include market analysis for traditional lab devices such as microscopes and slides. The connectivity and network issues discussed are specific to data and information related to pathology lab diagnoses, excluding broader hospital-based mHealth (Mobile Health) concerns. This report's coverage of telepathology is focused on diagnostic applications, research and development (R&D), and education and training but does not address telemedicine at a broader level.



This report addresses regulatory aspects, including innovations; technological advances (patents and approvals); and the latest trends, preferences and developments in digital pathology. As part of its analysis, it segments the digital pathology market by system, type, application and end user. The market has also been segmented into the following major geographies, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World, and there is focused coverage of countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China.



The report includes:

91 data tables and 57 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for digital pathology technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Descriptions of the upcoming market opportunities for the digital pathology market, factors driving its growth, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments

Estimates of the market size and forecasts for the digital pathology market in value (USD millions) terms, and a corresponding market share analysis by system, type, application, end user and geographic region

In-depth information regarding major market dynamics, technology updates, new products and applications, and COVID-19's impact on the market for digital pathology

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global market for digital pathology, with analyses and market forecasts through 2029

Information on mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and product launches in the digital pathology industry

Analysis of relevant patents

A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Analysis of the competitive landscape for digital pathology companies, and a value share analysis based on their segmental revenues and financial performance

Profiles of the leading global companies, including: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3DHISTECH Ltd., Nikon Instruments Inc., Danaher Corp., and Indica Labs Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview

Historical Development of Digital Pathology

Conventional Process Versus Digital Pathology

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Drivers

Cost-Effectiveness Drives Digital Pathology Expansion

Growing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

Increasing Investments and Funding in Digital Pathology

Restraints

Workflow Integration

Slow Implementation of Digital Pathology in Low-Resource Countries

Opportunities

AI in Digital Pathology

Technology Advances

Challenges

Shortage and Unequal Distribution of Pathologists

Data Management

Current Trends in Digital Pathology

Collaborations to Develop Better Solutions

Innovations to Drive Market Growth

Cloud Computing to Enhance Healthcare Delivery Systems

Digital and Computational Pathology

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Environment

U.S.

Europe

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Overview

Market Analysis by System

Digital IVD devices

Digital Pathology Devices

Digital Pathology Analytics

Digital Pathology Communication Platform

Digital Pathology Storage Platform

Telepathology Systems

Market Analysis by Type

Digital Hematology and Clinical Pathology

Digital Anatomical Pathology

Digital Microbiology

Digital Genetic Pathology

Digital Immunopathology

Digital Chemical Pathology

Digital Forensic Pathology

Market Analysis by Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

R&D and Others

Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Biotech and Pharma Companies

Academic Centers and Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Overview

Advances in Multiplexing Methods

Advancing Molecular Pathology

Hyperspectral and Multispectral Imaging

Spatial Biomarker Integration

Whole Slide Digital Imaging

Cloud Computing and Digital Pathology

AI in Digital Pathology

Advances in AI in Digital Pathology in 2024

Chapter 7 ESG Developments

Introduction to ESG

ESG Sustainability in Digital Pathology Market, by Major Manufacturers

ESG Risk Ratings

BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Overview

Digital Pathology

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Company Share Analysis

Other Key Strategies

Chapter 10 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Clinisys Inc.

Corista

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Huron Technologies International Inc.

Indica Labs LLC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Ligolab Information Systems

Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Visiopharm A/S

Xifin Inc.

