Mexico Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of John Deere's, CNH Industrial, AGCO, KUBOTA, Mahindra & Mahindra, ClaasKGaAmbH, Escorts, and Titan Machinery

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Agricultural Tractor Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico agricultural tractor market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.74 billion in 2033 from US$ 1.04 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.81% from 2025-2033. Mechanization of farming, enhanced government incentives for advanced agriculture, and improved demand for efficient farming equipment are primary drivers for market growth, complemented by the advancement in tractor automation and precision farming.







In Mexico, agricultural tractors are an essential tool in farm operations, particularly in areas such as Sinaloa, Jalisco, and Veracruz, which specialize in large crop production. Tractors are utilized for plowing, tilling, harrowing, planting, spraying pesticides, and harvesting. As Mexico has concentrated on the exportation of agriculture, tractors contribute to crop yields by maximizing productivity. Technological innovations like GPS-guided tractors and precision farming machinery are also becoming increasingly popular, enabling farmers to maximize resource utilization and minimize costs. Government subsidies and funding schemes also motivate farmers to invest in advanced tractor technology for sustainable agriculture.



Mexico Agricultural Tractor Market Growth Drivers

Rise in Mechanization of Agriculture



The increasing trend of mechanized farming is a major driver of the Mexico agricultural tractor market. With farmers looking to enhance productivity and efficiency, demand for high-end tractors with advanced technology is on the rise. Mechanization reduces labor dependency and increases crop yields. Farm mechanization programs by the government, including subsidies and financial assistance, are also driving tractor adoption among small and large farms.

The growth of precision farming methods, which necessitate high-tech tractors with GPS and automation, also supports market expansion. June 2023, John Deere, one of the leading agricultural equipment makers, is set to broaden its product range and footprint in Mexico. The firm is looking to provide innovative precision farming solutions specific to Mexican farmers, as the trend of agricultural modernization and the use of sophisticated machinery for enhanced productivity and sustainability gains momentum.



Increasing Agricultural Exports and Commercial Farming



Mexico is a large producer of agricultural produce, such as corn, avocados, and berries, and this boosts the demand for effective farming machinery. The growth of large-scale commercial farms necessitates the demand for powerful tractors to accommodate large-scale farming. Foreign investments in Mexico's agriculture have also boosted the use of advanced tractors with improved features, which enhance efficiency in farming and lower costs. In 2024, Mexico has emerged as a prominent exporter of chilies, broccoli, cauliflower, lemon, and cucumber with increasing demand and the hard work of producers, states the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Technological Upgrades in Tractors



Embracing intelligent tractors with GPS technology, automation, and precision farming benefits market growth. These technologies enable farmers to maximize fuel efficiency, minimize wastage of resources, and enhance soil quality. Emergence of electric and hybrid tractors is also picking up pace, providing green solutions and lowering operation costs. Sensor-based tractors are also being fitted with data analytics, enabling real-time tracking of soil health and crop nutrition, further fueling the demand for sophisticated machinery. February 2023, AGCO Corporation introduced energy-efficient tractors to cater to small to medium-sized farms in Mexico, meeting the demands of farmers embracing sustainable agriculture.



Challenges Facing the Mexico Agricultural Tractor Market

High Price of Advanced Tractors



Albeit increased demand, the exorbitant initial capital needed to acquire advanced tractors continues to pose a significant challenge for small and medium-sized farmers. Most farmers continue using conventional farming techniques owing to the expense of machinery, maintenance, and spares. Even with the availability of finance, the affordability issue persists, hampering widespread uptake, especially in rural areas.



Unavailability of Skilled Operators for Tractor Use



The lack of skilled operators and technicians to manage contemporary agricultural tractors is increasing in Mexico. Farmers are not familiar with the newest GPS-based, sensor-enabled, and automated tractors, so it is hard to use the technology to its full potential. Training schemes and awareness campaigns should be implemented to fill this knowledge gap and achieve effective tractor usage and maintenance.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Person, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

John Deere's

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

KUBOTA Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

ClaasKGaAmbH

Escorts Ltd.

Titan Machinery Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Mexico





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Sources

2.2 Research Approach and Process

2.3 Scope and Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1 Key Highlights of the Mexico Agricultural Tractor Market

3.2 Summary of Growth Projections (2025-2033)



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Market share Analysis

5.1 By Drive Type

5.2 By Engine Power

5.3 By Application



6. Mexico Agricultural Tractor Current Market Landscape & Forecast



7. Drive Type

7.1 Two Wheel Drive

7.2 Four Wheel Drive



8. Engine Power

8.1 Less than 40 HP

8.2 40 HP to 99 HP

8.3 100 HP to 150 HP

8.4 151 HP to 200 HP

8.5 201 HP to 270 HP

8.6 271 HP to 350 HP

8.7 Above 350 HP



9. Application

9.1 Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

9.2 Sowing & Planting

9.3 Weed Cultivation

9.4 Plant Protection

9.5 Harvesting & Threshing

9.6 Post-harvest & Agro Processing



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76jgw5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment