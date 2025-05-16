Colonoscopes Market Report 2025: Valued at $2.5 Billion and Projected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030 - Rising Incidence of CRC and Increasing Prevalence of IBD Driving the Industry

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colonoscopes Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Colonoscopes Market was valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.4%.
This report provides an overview of the global colonoscope market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year data of 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of CAGRs throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2025 to 2030. The report concludes with a competitive landscape and profiles of the key market players.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for colonoscopes, with data from 2024, estimates from 2025, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period of 2025 to 2030), and regional markets. The report covers the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, the market shares of the leading companies in the colonoscope market, and the regulatory landscape.
The market in this report is segmented by product type, by application and by end user. The three product types covered are screening colonoscopes, diagnostic colonoscopes and therapeutic colonoscopes. Applications include colorectal cancers, polyps, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). End users include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic imaging centers, and research and academic institutes. The market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for colonoscopes
- An analysis of the global market trends with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by product type, application, end user and region
- Discussion of market opportunities for colonoscopes, their applications, the industry structure, and regulatory scenarios
- Information on the latest developments in the healthcare sector and new industry research, upcoming technologies, and economic trends
- Discussion of commercialization challenges and how to overcome them
- ESG trends in the colonoscope industry
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares and their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios
- Profiles of the leading companies
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|87
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Analysis of Porter's Five Forces
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitiveness in the Industry
- Future Perspective
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of CRC
- Increasing Prevalence of IBD
- Increased Awareness of the Need for CRC Screening
- Market Restraints
- Logistical Challenges and Patient Discomfort
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
- Competition from Less Invasive Screening Technologies
- Market Opportunities
- Disparities in Colorectal Screening in Europe
- Single-Use Colonoscopes
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Market Regulations, by Country/Region
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Technologies
- AI Integration in Colonoscopes
- Capsule Endoscopy
- Patent Analysis
- Clinical Trial Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Colonoscopes, by Product Type
- Screening Colonoscopes
- Diagnostic Colonoscopes
- Therapeutic Colonoscopes
- Global Market for Colonoscopes, by Application
- CRC
- Polyps
- IBD
- Other Conditions
- Global Market for Colonoscopes, by End User
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Colonoscopes, by Region
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Share Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Sources
Company Profiles
- Ambu A/S
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- Endomed Systems GmbH
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- Hoya Corp.
- Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- Olympus Corp.
- Smart Medical Systems Ltd.
- Emerging Companies in the Market
