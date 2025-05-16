Colonoscopes Market Report 2025: Valued at $2.5 Billion and Projected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030 - Rising Incidence of CRC and Increasing Prevalence of IBD Driving the Industry

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colonoscopes Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colonoscopes Market was valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.4%.



This report provides an overview of the global colonoscope market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year data of 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of CAGRs throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2025 to 2030. The report concludes with a competitive landscape and profiles of the key market players.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for colonoscopes, with data from 2024, estimates from 2025, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period of 2025 to 2030), and regional markets. The report covers the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, the market shares of the leading companies in the colonoscope market, and the regulatory landscape.



The market in this report is segmented by product type, by application and by end user. The three product types covered are screening colonoscopes, diagnostic colonoscopes and therapeutic colonoscopes. Applications include colorectal cancers, polyps, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). End users include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic imaging centers, and research and academic institutes. The market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for colonoscopes

An analysis of the global market trends with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by product type, application, end user and region

Discussion of market opportunities for colonoscopes, their applications, the industry structure, and regulatory scenarios

Information on the latest developments in the healthcare sector and new industry research, upcoming technologies, and economic trends

Discussion of commercialization challenges and how to overcome them

ESG trends in the colonoscope industry

Analysis of the key companies' market shares and their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patent portfolios

Profiles of the leading companies

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factors

Analysis of Porter's Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Future Perspective

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of CRC

Increasing Prevalence of IBD

Increased Awareness of the Need for CRC Screening

Market Restraints

Logistical Challenges and Patient Discomfort

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Competition from Less Invasive Screening Technologies

Market Opportunities

Disparities in Colorectal Screening in Europe

Single-Use Colonoscopes

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Market Regulations, by Country/Region

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

AI Integration in Colonoscopes

Capsule Endoscopy

Patent Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Colonoscopes, by Product Type

Screening Colonoscopes

Diagnostic Colonoscopes

Therapeutic Colonoscopes

Global Market for Colonoscopes, by Application

CRC

Polyps

IBD

Other Conditions

Global Market for Colonoscopes, by End User

Global Market Size and Forecast

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Colonoscopes, by Region

Global Market Size and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Share Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

Sources

Company Profiles

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Endomed Systems GmbH

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Hoya Corp.

Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corp.

Smart Medical Systems Ltd.

Emerging Companies in the Market

