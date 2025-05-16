Nonwoven Filter Media Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025: Features Profiles of Ahlstrom Oyj, Toray Industries Inc., BASF SE, DuPont, Magnera Corp. and Other Leading Players

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nonwoven Filter Media Market was valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth is primarily driven by increasing levels of water and air pollution, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and the rise in sustainable construction practices such as green buildings. Other contributing factors include the expanding adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) requiring advanced automotive filtration systems and a growing demand for biodegradable nonwoven filter media.
The market is comprehensively segmented based on type, form, manufacturing process, end-user, and region. By type, the market includes depth and surface segments, with depth-type media expected to dominate by 2029. In terms of form, the segmentation includes air filtration and liquid filtration. The manufacturing process is further categorized into spunbond, meltblown, wetlaid, drylaid, needlepunch, and apertured film techniques. End-user industries covered in the market include water filtration, transportation, HVAC, healthcare, food & beverage, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, electronics, and others.
Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, propelled by strict environmental regulations, robust growth in the manufacturing sector, and increasing public awareness around pollution control. The study considers 2023 as the base year and evaluates the market in terms of U.S. dollars (millions), covering key geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the analysis are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and South Africa.
Key players operating in the nonwoven filter media market include Ahlstrom, BASF, Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., DuPont, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates, Gessner, Hollingsworth & Vose, Johns Manville, KCWW, Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd., Lydall Inc., Magnera Corp., Sandler AG, and Toray Industries Inc.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed market analysis of the nonwoven filter media to reflect the latest trends and data. It presents information regarding the global nonwoven filter media market for the period from 2023 through 2029. The base year of the analysis is 2023, with 2024 through 2029 serving as the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in U.S dollars ($ million). This report is an in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of the nonwoven filter media industry.
The report includes:
- 61 data tables and 56 additional tables
- A review of the global market for nonwoven filter media
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation and forecast of the overall nonwoven filter media market size, and a corresponding market share analysis by type, form, manufacturing process, end user, and region
- Facts and figures on the factors influencing the market's prospects and the industry-specific challenges with respect to growth trends, and emerging technologies
- Assessment of regional markets with market breakdowns for countries with promising nonwoven filter media industries
- Review of the nonwoven filter media industry's producers of each major viable technology
- Discussion of the filtration mechanisms, categories and types, development of nonwoven materials, and physical and chemical properties of the raw materials used in nonwoven filter media
- A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Ahlstrom Oyj, Toray Industries Inc., BASF SE, DuPont, and Magnera Corp.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$8.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Key Highlights
- Introduction of Nonwoven Filter Media
- Advantages of Using Nonwovens in Filtration
- Manufacturing of Nonwoven Filter Media
- Raw Materials: Nonwoven Filter Media
- Parent Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Water and Air Pollution
- Regulatory Forces
- Rise of Green Buildings
- Market Opportunities
- Rise of Electric Vehicles and Automotive Filtration
- Growth in Demand for Biodegradable Nonwoven Filter Media
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Environmental Concerns Regarding Synthetic Nonwoven Materials
- Availability of Alternative Materials
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Nanofiber Filtration
- Innovations in High-Performance Materials
- Integration of the Internet of Things
- Patent Analysis
- Significance of Patents
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Applicants
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Type
- Depth Filters
- Surface Filters
- Market Analysis by Form
- Air Filtration
- Liquid Filtration
- Market Analysis by Manufacturing Process
- Spunbond
- Meltblown
- Wetlaid
- Drylaid
- Needlepunch
- Apertured Film
- Market Analysis by End User
- Water Filtration
- Transportation
- Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Healthcare
- Food and Beverage
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Oil and Gas
- Electronics
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Expansion
- Product Launch
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Nonwoven Filter Media Industry: ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry
- ESG Practices in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry
- Current Status of ESG in the Nonwoven Filter Media Market
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Ahlstrom
- BASF
- Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.
- DuPont
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
- Fitesa SA and Affiliates
- Gessner
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Johns Manville
- KCWW
- Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd.
- Lydall Inc.
- Magnera Corp.
- Sandler AG
- Toray Industries Inc.
