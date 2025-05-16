Nonwoven Filter Media Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025: Features Profiles of Ahlstrom Oyj, Toray Industries Inc., BASF SE, DuPont, Magnera Corp. and Other Leading Players

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nonwoven Filter Media Market was valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth is primarily driven by increasing levels of water and air pollution, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and the rise in sustainable construction practices such as green buildings. Other contributing factors include the expanding adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) requiring advanced automotive filtration systems and a growing demand for biodegradable nonwoven filter media.

The market is comprehensively segmented based on type, form, manufacturing process, end-user, and region. By type, the market includes depth and surface segments, with depth-type media expected to dominate by 2029. In terms of form, the segmentation includes air filtration and liquid filtration. The manufacturing process is further categorized into spunbond, meltblown, wetlaid, drylaid, needlepunch, and apertured film techniques. End-user industries covered in the market include water filtration, transportation, HVAC, healthcare, food & beverage, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, electronics, and others.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, propelled by strict environmental regulations, robust growth in the manufacturing sector, and increasing public awareness around pollution control. The study considers 2023 as the base year and evaluates the market in terms of U.S. dollars (millions), covering key geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the analysis are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and South Africa.

Key players operating in the nonwoven filter media market include Ahlstrom, BASF, Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., DuPont, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates, Gessner, Hollingsworth & Vose, Johns Manville, KCWW, Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd., Lydall Inc., Magnera Corp., Sandler AG, and Toray Industries Inc.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed market analysis of the nonwoven filter media to reflect the latest trends and data. It presents information regarding the global nonwoven filter media market for the period from 2023 through 2029. The base year of the analysis is 2023, with 2024 through 2029 serving as the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in U.S dollars ($ million). This report is an in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of the nonwoven filter media industry.

The report includes:

61 data tables and 56 additional tables

A review of the global market for nonwoven filter media

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast of the overall nonwoven filter media market size, and a corresponding market share analysis by type, form, manufacturing process, end user, and region

Facts and figures on the factors influencing the market's prospects and the industry-specific challenges with respect to growth trends, and emerging technologies

Assessment of regional markets with market breakdowns for countries with promising nonwoven filter media industries

Review of the nonwoven filter media industry's producers of each major viable technology

Discussion of the filtration mechanisms, categories and types, development of nonwoven materials, and physical and chemical properties of the raw materials used in nonwoven filter media

A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies

Profiles of the leading companies, including Ahlstrom Oyj, Toray Industries Inc., BASF SE, DuPont, and Magnera Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Key Highlights

Introduction of Nonwoven Filter Media

Advantages of Using Nonwovens in Filtration

Manufacturing of Nonwoven Filter Media

Raw Materials: Nonwoven Filter Media

Parent Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Water and Air Pollution

Regulatory Forces

Rise of Green Buildings

Market Opportunities

Rise of Electric Vehicles and Automotive Filtration

Growth in Demand for Biodegradable Nonwoven Filter Media

Market Restraints and Challenges

Environmental Concerns Regarding Synthetic Nonwoven Materials

Availability of Alternative Materials

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Nanofiber Filtration

Innovations in High-Performance Materials

Integration of the Internet of Things

Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Applicants

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Type

Depth Filters

Surface Filters

Market Analysis by Form

Air Filtration

Liquid Filtration

Market Analysis by Manufacturing Process

Spunbond

Meltblown

Wetlaid

Drylaid

Needlepunch

Apertured Film

Market Analysis by End User

Water Filtration

Transportation

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Electronics

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Expansion

Product Launch

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Nonwoven Filter Media Industry: ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry

ESG Practices in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry

Current Status of ESG in the Nonwoven Filter Media Market

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Ahlstrom

BASF

Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.

DuPont

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Fitesa SA and Affiliates

Gessner

Hollingsworth & Vose

Johns Manville

KCWW

Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd.

Lydall Inc.

Magnera Corp.

Sandler AG

Toray Industries Inc.

