Photodynamic Therapy Market Trends Report 2025-2033:: Advancements in Light Delivery and Photosensitizers, Expanding Applications in Oncology, Dermatology, and Ophthalmology

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photodynamic Therapy Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Photodynamic Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 3.89 billion in 2033 from US$ 7.48 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.52% from 2025 to 2033

Increased cancer incidence, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, developments in light-based therapies, growing use in ophthalmology and dermatology, and growing knowledge of targeted, non-invasive treatment options are all factors propelling the market for photodynamic therapy.



The market for photodynamic therapy (PDT) is expanding as a result of rising cancer rates, particularly in esophageal, lung, and skin malignancies, which fuel demand for non-invasive treatment alternatives. Improvements in PDT technology, such as better light delivery systems and photosensitizers, increase the efficacy and safety of treatment.

PDT is becoming more and more popular due to the growing need for less invasive procedures and its capacity to target particular regions without seriously harming the surrounding tissue. The market's quick expansion and widespread use in healthcare settings are further facilitated by supportive government initiatives, research investments, and rising awareness of PDT's uses in dermatology, ophthalmology, and other specialties.

Growth Drivers for the Photodynamic Therapy Market

Developments in Photodynamic Therapy Product Technology



Technological developments in photodynamic products, including the use of organoids for photodynamic applications, are the main focus of the market's major players. Research and development efforts to include nanotechnology for the creation of non-toxic and biocompatible compounds for this treatment are expanding. Because of their unique electrical and optical characteristics, quantum dots - like those made of silicone and carbon - offer patients better and quicker outcomes than larger particles.



Furthermore, the combination of technology and these systems results in strong photodynamic activity, which allows the medication to target cancer cells with previously unheard-of precision while reducing patient harm to adjacent healthy tissues. The attention of major players has switched to launching cutting-edge goods in the global market due to the growing number of clinical trials and technological developments related to these systems.



Increasing Patient Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses to Fuel Market Development



Chronic illnesses such as psoriasis and other cancers are becoming more common, which is leading to an increase in the number of patients being admitted to hospitals and receiving treatment for them. Patients' demand for these systems is also rising as a result of the rising number of patient admissions. In the United States, for instance, 2% of people have psoriasis, according to data from 2023 released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).



Key businesses are focusing more on developing and introducing innovative goods in response to the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. This is anticipated to increase patient adoption of these products. Other significant factors that are anticipated to support the market adoption of these devices include expanding geographical expansion, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations like China, Mexico, India, and others, and partnerships and mergers among the major players to bolster their positions. Throughout the projected period, the global photodynamic treatment market is anticipated to rise at a faster rate due to its growing usage and advantages over other therapies.



Minimally Invasive Treatments



One major factor propelling the market for photodynamic therapy (PDT) is the use of minimally invasive procedures. PDT reduces the need for intricate, intrusive procedures by providing a targeted, non-surgical method of treating problems like cancer, skin ailments, and eye diseases. These less intrusive treatments are becoming more and more popular among patients since they are less risky, require less recovery time, and have less problems.

PDT is more appealing since it can use light-activated photosensitizers to target aberrant cells specifically while preserving good tissue. PDT has become more widely used and growing in the healthcare sector as a result of the need for less intrusive options and its success in a number of specializations.



Challenges in the Photodynamic Therapy Market

Lack of Knowledge About These Systems' Advantages Could Hamper Market Growth



For the patient population with a variety of chronic diseases, this therapy has a number of advantages versus alternative approaches. However, a significant barrier to the market is patients' lack of knowledge about the advantages of this treatment, particularly in developing nations. Due to a lack of knowledge about this new therapy, patients are quite reluctant to embrace it.



The expansion of patient awareness is also being hampered by the availability of alternative therapies for the treatment of chronic illnesses, such as cancer. Therefore, patients' adoption of this therapy is likely to be hampered by their lack of knowledge about its advantages as well as the high expense of PDT.



High Treatment Cost



In the market for photodynamic therapy (PDT), high treatment costs pose a serious obstacle. PDT can be costly for patients and healthcare providers due to the need for specialized photosensitizers, light delivery devices, and trained medical staff. Access may be restricted by this financial burden, particularly for those without adequate health coverage or in developing nations. Therefore, PDT's expensive cost may prevent it from being widely used and limit its application to a few medical facilities with sophisticated equipment.

Key Questions Answered in Report

1. How big is the photodynamic therapy industry?

The global photodynamic therapy market size was valued at US$ 3.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 7.48 billion in 2033.



2. What is the photodynamic therapy industry growth rate?

The global photodynamic therapy market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.52% from 2025 to 2033.



3. Who are the key players in photodynamic therapy industry?

Gladerma S.A, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Biofrontera Inc., Lumibird S.A, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Soligenix Inc., Modulight Corporation and Theralase Technologies Inc. are prominent in the global photodynamic therapy market.



4. What are the factors driving the photodynamic therapy industry?

The growth of the photodynamic therapy market is driven by increasing cancer prevalence, rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, advancements in light-based therapies, expanding applications in dermatology and ophthalmology, and growing awareness of targeted, non-invasive therapeutic options.



5. Which Region held the largest market share in the photodynamic therapy industry?

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the industry.



6. What segments are covered in the photodynamic therapy market report?

Product Type, Application, End User and Countries segment are covered in this report.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Photodynamic Therapy Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Countries



7. Product Type

7.1 Photodynamic Therapy Devices

7.2 Photosensitizer Drugs



8. Application

8.1 Cancer

8.2 Actinic Keratosis

8.3 Psoriasis

8.4 Acne

8.5 Others



9. End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Cosmetics & Dermatology Clinics

9.3 Cancer Treatment Centers

9.4 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Revenue Analysis

Gladerma S.A

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Biofrontera Inc.

Lumibird S.A

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Soligenix Inc.

Modulight Corporation

Theralase Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad88oj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment