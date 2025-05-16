NEW YORK CITY, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Experts has recognized IPVanish a leading virtual private network (VPN) solution for Apple users in 2025, citing the service’s strong macOS and iOS support, privacy-focused infrastructure, and flexible protocol options. This recognition follows a growing demand among Apple users for tools that protect personal data across iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers without sacrificing speed or usability.

Top VPN for Apple Devices

IPVanish - a no-logs VPN service that offers secure, high-speed internet access through a privately owned server network and flexible protocol support

As a no-logs VPN provider, IPVanish offers a comprehensive set of features designed to work seamlessly across Apple ecosystems, helping users secure their internet traffic while preserving control over their data.

One of IPVanish’s key advantages is its full infrastructure ownership. Unlike many VPN providers that lease third-party servers, IPVanish operates a global network of over 2,200 servers in more than 75 locations. This server model allows for direct control over both performance and security, which is especially important for Apple users who expect high standards across their devices.

IPVanish also supports multiple VPN protocols, including WireGuard®, OpenVPN, and IKEv2. WireGuard®, the most recent addition, is optimized for speed and low battery usage - making it particularly well-suited for mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. Users can easily switch between protocols to balance performance and security needs, and the iOS and macOS apps allow for intuitive configuration.

Security and privacy are further reinforced by IPVanish’s strict no-logs policy. The company does not collect or store any user activity, connection timestamps, or IP address data. This aligns with the privacy priorities of many Apple users, who are increasingly aware of how personal data is tracked, shared, and monetized online.

In addition to core privacy functions, IPVanish apps for Apple devices support advanced features such as automatic reconnect, on-demand connection triggers, and support for Siri Shortcuts on iOS. These integrations allow for greater automation and user control while maintaining strong encryption standards.

As privacy threats continue to evolve, VPNs are becoming a necessary tool for users who want to secure their traffic, especially when using public Wi-Fi or accessing content across borders. IPVanish delivers a combination of transparency, performance, and compatibility that makes it particularly appealing for the Apple community.

About IPVanish: IPVanish, a Ziff Davis company, is an award-winning cybersecurity provider whose tools and products support internet safety, digital privacy, and online freedom. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and user-centric solutions, IPVanish is a leading name in the VPN industry.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.